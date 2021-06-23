American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson "Underwhelmed" By This AHS Season

With American Horror Stories premiering on FX on Hulu on July 15 and then followed by American Horror Story: Double Feature on FX starting August 25, it's going to be a pretty good summer and fall for fans of the AHS franchise. And with that much Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk madness coming their way, that also means a number of new and familiar faces- with franchise star Sarah Paulson included in that combined ensemble (maybe directing AHStories, too?). But for this go-around, we're not looking ahead to the 10th season of the popular horror anthology series or its spinoff. No, this time around Paulson is checking in with a look at AHS's past- in this case, the one season she was not a fan of.

Speaking with host Scott Feinberg during The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Paulson didn't mince words that Season 6 "Roanoke" isn't the season she will be looking back on fondly any time soon. "I just don't care about this ["Roanoke"] season at all. I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia," Paulson revealed. "I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do 'American Horror Story.' As much as it's my home, and I've loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, 'Please let me sit this one out.'" Paulson would return for Season 7 "Cult," explaining that she "wanted to be there because of what we all went through as a country" and that she "liked the idea that it was mirroring what we were experiencing. Enough time had gone by."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.