American Horror Story Season 11 Teaser; Still No AHS: NYC Trailer?

Okay, this is a little weird. With only three days to go until Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story is back in our lives for its 11th season (American Horror Story: NYC or AHS: NYC), we finally have for you an official… teaser? Look, we know that Murphy's been busy over at Netflix with "Dahmer," Mr. Harrigan's Phone, and now The Watcher (all of them doing righteously well). That said? It feels like AHS: NYC is definitely the fourth priority in a four-show race for Murphy's attention. So, for now, we'll wait and hopefully be proven wrong later today. It just feels like with all of the growing hype around it being strikingly different from what viewers have come to expect, you would think "sooner" would be a priority of "later." At a time when there's more programming than ever competing for viewers' attention, I'm not sure it's always the safe move thinking your franchise is so popular that it doesn't need a decent promo/marketing window.

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Sis (Dunaway), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones star this season. Now here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today for American Horror Story: NYC, premiering two episodes this Wednesday, October 19:

Meet the AHS: NYC Cast (Key Art Gallery)

Here's a look at our rundown of AHS: NYC cast key art that's been released so far:

American Horror Story: NYC Teaser & S11E01/02 Overviews

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 1 "Something's Coming": Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow's headline. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and directed by John J. Gray.

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 2 "Thank You For Your Service": Gino (Mantello) grapples with his trauma. Patrick's (Tovey) search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah (Lourd) with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto and directed by Max Winkler.

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.