Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Mood Swings, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair Releases New Game: Mood Swings

Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair brand has released an all-new card game for players to try out which they're calling Mood Swings

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair launches Mood Swings, a new card game now available in two editions.

Created by MTG head designer Mark Rosewater, Mood Swings is a fast, accessible strategy game for 2–4 players.

Each box includes 45 randomized cards, rules, and aids, with no deckbuilding needed to jump in and play.

Mood and emotion cards shift scores and rules each round, with first to three wins taking the Mood Swings game.

Wizards of the Coast has released a brand-new game tied to Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair brand, as players can get their hands on the game Mood Swings. The game was revealed a while ago at one of the MagicCon events, with a few updates here and there at various events. But now it is available and ready for purchase for those looking for a different kind of competitive card game. Two different drops are available as they have the 1st Edition for $25, and the Emotional Support Bundle for $120.We have more details for you here from the team, including two different videos explaining it and telling you how to play the game.

Let Emotion Be Your Weapon in Mood Swings

Mood Swings was created by Mark Rosewater, Head Designer of Magic: The Gathering. Designed as a faster, more accessible take on the genre, Mood Swings is a light strategy game for two to four players with no deckbuilding required. Inside every Mood Swings deckbox is a randomized set of forty-five game cards, a rules card, and a play aide card. It has everything you need to play with two to four people right out of the box. Each round, every player plays a card, eventually adding up the scores of all the cards in play, with the highest scorer winning the round. Win three rounds and win the game. Cards represent moods and emotions, with effects tied to their attributes, so when played, they can alter the playing field and then shift the rules. With a round of Mood Swings, anything's possible!

"To describe Mood Swings as a labor of love is an understatement. This game has been part of my life for almost 30 years and to see it available for fans around the world to play conjures feelings I can barely describe, which is ironic since this game is entirely about moods and emotions," said Mark Rosewater. "This is my love letter to trading card games. Whether you're a Magic: The Gathering fan, a trading card newcomer or this is the first time you've entered the wonderful world of card games, Mood Swings is absolutely for you."

"One of my favorite qualities of a trading card game is that there are so many ways to play it." Rosewater said. "For example, I met this couple with two young children and was able to show them a team format in Mood Swings where each parent could play along with one of the kids. It customized the game to their exact needs."

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