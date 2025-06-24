Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, SNL50

Amy Poehler Reflects on SNL 50 "In Memoriam" for Poorly-Aged Sketches

SNL alum Amy Poehler reflects on the SNL50 "In Memoriam" segment on poorly-aged characters/sketches, and how you "learn from your mistakes."

Article Summary Amy Poehler reflects on SNL 50's "In Memoriam" segment highlighting the show's poorly aged sketches.

Poehler admits regret for past roles, acknowledging inappropriate casting and cultural insensitivity.

SNL's anniversary special used humor to address problematic portrayals and shifting audience attitudes.

Tom Hanks questions if audiences share blame, urging reflection on what was considered acceptable comedy.

Since SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Saturday Night Live alum Amy Poehler, who was a cast member from seasons 27-34 (2001-2008), harbors her share of regret for participating in sketches that might have been okay at the time of air, but have aged poorly given current sensibilities. While SNL has improved in terms of diversify its casting and punching down less in recent years, the uncomfortable history from whitewashing ethnic roles with the lack of available POC cast members, body shaming, to its infamous period when the weekly late night series was accused of misogyny was featured in the special's misleading "In Memoriam" segment. Instead of celebrating lost members of the SNL family, the Tom Hanks-hosted bit lamented the poor decisions of the Lorne Michaels series.

SNL Alum Amy Poehler, "We All Played People We Should Not Have Played"

"They had that segment, which was like, 'Here's all the ways we got things wrong,'" the Good Hang host told guest and fellow SNL alum Will Forte. "And they showed way inappropriate casting for people. We all played people that we should not have played." Hindsight being 20/20, "I misappropriated. I appropriated. I didn't know. I did know," she said. "It's very real, and the best thing you can do is make repairs, learn from your mistakes, do better — it's all you can do."

The montage featured 20 snippets of cast members that included Poeher in a few, lampooning Michael Jackson, Yoko Ono, and Kim Jong-il. As part of Hank's introduction to SNL's apology, he asked a pointed question, "Even though these characters, accents, and let's just call them ethnic wigs were unquestionably in poor taste, you all laughed at them. So if anyone should be canceled, shouldn't it be you, the audience? Something to think about." For more, you can check out the full interview.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!