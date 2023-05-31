And Just Like That S02: Kim Cattrall Reportedly Returning as Samantha Reports are that Kim Cattrall has returned to her "Sex and the City" role of Samantha Jones for Max's And Just Like That... Season 2 finale.

Sorry, John Corbett. Aidan is no match for Kim Cattrall's (Hulu's How I Met Your Father) Samantha Jones. And that's who will be appearing in the second season of Max's "Sex and the City" sequel series, And Just Like That…, with Variety reporting that Cattrall is set to appear in the season finale of the streaming series. Sources reported that Cattrall filmed her dialogue toward the end of March in New York City – but it didn't involve the character seeing or speaking with the other main characters (or series showrunner Michael Patrick King. Reportedly, the scene will involve a phone conversation between the London-based Samantha and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw (with the appearance currently being viewed as a one-shot and not as the character rejoining the cast).

Reps for Cattrall and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max did not respond to a request for comment from Variety at the time of post. The move is a surprising one considering the bad blood that's existed between Cattrall, Parker, and King since 2016, when Cattrall announced she was done playing Samantha after her disappointment over a script for a third film that she felt didn't do right by her character. Reportedly, HBO & Max Content Chairman & CEO Casey Bloys spoke with Cattrall and made the case for a return – and it looks like it worked. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton, Max's And Just Like That… is set to return for a second season on June 22nd. Now, here's a look back at the official teaser:

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included Michael Patrick King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Julie Rottenberg. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!