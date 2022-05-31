Anson Mount to Obi-Wan's Moses Ingram: Star Trek Family Has Your Back

Earlier today, we reported how Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram (who plays Inquisitor badass Reva Sevander aka Third Sister) took to Instagram Stories to post examples of the anger & hate that have been sent her way from supposed "Star Wars fans" who apparently can't deal with anyone who doesn't look like them being a part of the franchise's universe. Since the news broke, waves of support for Ingram hit social media in the hours following. And hate like that exists in all fandoms… with Star Trek being no stranger to narrow-minded wannabe "fans" looking to spew their bile on anyway who doesn't fit their sad dreams on how the franchise should look. So there was a lot of meaning to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount not only taking to social media to defend Ingram but to also pledge the support of the entire "Star Trek" universe.

"This is Moses Ingram. She is a singular talent and a recent addition to the ['Star Wars'] universe. She has also been targeted by racists pretending to be fans because her mere existence threatens a skewed, dystopian fantasy that selectively omits the likes of [Billy Dee Williams] and others. We, the Trek Family, have her back," Mount wrote in an Instagram post earlier this afternoon- take a look:

Here's a screencap from Ingram's Instagram Stories offering just one example of what Ingram has had to endure for no other reason than she doesn't fit the pathetic views of impotent gatekeepers desperate to feel relevant. To be clear, this one's "tame" (for lack of a better phrase) compared to the other examples that Ingram shared, which included the N-word, threats, and more:

And here's a look at what Lucasfilm & Disney had to say in support of the star after Ingram's posts went live: "There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist. We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the 'Star Wars' family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist." Here's a look at the post:

Joining McGregor, Christensen & Ingram, are Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.