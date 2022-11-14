Andor Opening Eps Get ABC, FX, Freeform & Hulu Airings Next Week

Look, if you've been putting off watching Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Star Wars: Andor, we're sure you have your reasons. Maybe you're hesitant about committing to a new show. Maybe you can't afford to take on yet another streaming subscription. But "The Mouse" is ready to make a hard pitch next week to change your minds, with airings of the first two episodes set to hit ABC on Wednesday, November 23rd; FX on Thursday, November 24th; and Freeform on Friday, November 25th (all screenings beginning at 9 pm ET/PT. In addition, the first two episodes will be available to stream on Hulu beginning November 23rd and running through December 7th. Here's a look at the key art that was released to celebrate the glory of corporate synergy:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. Here's a look back at an official trailer, overview, and teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers include Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10); with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Produced by Lucasfilm, Andor premieres September 21.