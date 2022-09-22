Andor Star Diego Luna Reflects on His 4-Year Journey Back to Cassian

Since the release of 2016's Rogue One, most of the Star Wars universe, including star Diego Luna thought his journey along with those in the core cast would be it. With the Disney+ release of Andor, the actor reflected on his path back to Cassian Andor on quote tweeting his casting announcement, "More than 4 years ago I received some news about going back to Cassian Andor. In 2018 it was announced. Today we reveal the end result of a very intense and enriching journey. I'm proud of being part of the #Andor team, thank you all for the amazing ride."

Andor Synopsis & Ties to Rogue One

Andor acts as a prequel series taking place five years before the events of the Gareth Edwards film since Luna's character and his squad meet their end on a suicide mission to retrieve the plans to the Death Star, setting up 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope. The Disney+ premiere featured the first three of the 12-episode season and features Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Forest Whitaker reprising their respective roles from Rogue One as Luthen Rael, Mon Mothma, and Saw Gerrera. The series focuses on what will become the Rebel Alliance that's forming an opposition to the Galactic Empire. Cassian is a thief who becomes a revolutionary and eventually joins the Rebellion. Like Rogue One, it won't focus on the Jedi.

Production Details

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy is the showrunner for Andor with a planned two seasons. The final season will lead directly to the film. The series also stars Kyle Soller (Syril Karn), Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen), Joplin Sibtain (Brasso), James McArdle (Timm Karlo), Rupert Vansittart (Chief Hyne), Fiona Shaw (Maarva Andor), Alex Ferns (Sergeant Linus Mosk), Gary Beadle (Clem Andor), and Denise Gough (Dedra Meero). New episodes release Wednesdays on Disney+.

