Andor: Diego Luna "Was Shocked" About Returning to Star Wars Universe

Diego Luna was ready to put the Star Wars franchise behind him following 2016's Rogue One that saw all his character Cassian Andor meet his fateful end in a valiant effort to retrieve the Death Star plans along with his entire team. "I was shocked," Luna told Variety at the Andor premiere when he received the callback for the Disney+ prequel series Andor calling it "a beautiful journey, and an inspiring one."

Luna broke down how Andor provides an opportunity for fans to learn more about Cassian. "I think 'Rogue One' is a film about an event, but you don't get to know much about these characters," he said. "This long format [is] a great way to go deep into who they are and why they make the choices they make." Creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy wanted to tell the story of how the title character became an accomplished warrior-spy he eventually became for the Gareth Edwards film (which Gilroy co-wrote).

"I wanted to watch the education and evolution of a revolutionary, really," Gilroy said. "How does somebody become politicized? How do they learn to understand [how] to make a serious commitment to it? How does it change their life, [and] what does it cost them?" The series is set five years before the events of Rogue One. Also coming back is Genevieve O'Reilly, who reprised her role as Mon Mothma from the Star Wars prequels and the Edwards' film. "If we start somewhere so wildly different where 'Rogue One' is, and you only have two seasons to do it in, I think it really focuses the storytelling," she explained. "It could just be a hotbed of creativity." "It's really good to have limitations," Gilroy said about the series' planned two-season run. "It's very, very helpful to know where we're gonna go." Andor premieres September 21st on Disney+.