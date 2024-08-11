Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: angel, btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, David Boreanaz

Angel: David Boreanaz Believes "Buffy" Spinoff "Is Still Underrated"

Angel star David Boreanaz on the "Buffy" spinoff series still not getting the respect it deserves and returning to the "fantasy world."

When we last checked in with Paramount+'s SEAL Team star David Boreanaz, he was sharing why he would be more than open to the idea of a Bones reunion. Now, the actor is sharing his thoughts on another one of his shows that maintains as strong of a following now as ever before – Angel, the hit spinoff from Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer. While nothing is actively in the works, Boreanaz shared with PEOPLE why resisting that – and the "fantasy world," in general – is appealing to him.

"You have the cult world that loves Buffy and Angel, they love the fantasy world, they love the portals and the makeup and all the fantasy worlds. It's definitely something that would be interesting to tap back into, that world, that environment," Boreanaz explained – but that doesn't mean he's formulated any thoughts on what his character would be up to. "I don't know what the character Angel would be [doing now]," he added. As for the original series, Boreanaz noted that he feels that the spinoff series still doesn't get the respect that it deserves. "'Angel,' I think, is still one of those shows that is still underrated. It was a very adult-themed exploration of action stuff. Both of those shows will live on," he shared.

Buffy Star David Boreanaz on Angel & Meeting Sarah Michelle Gellar

"I remember reading the breakdown. It was like… this vampire with a soul. He was 240-something years old, and he's kinda like the 'Joe Louis' of fighters. You can knock him down, but he's always gonna get back up… right? And I really identified with the fighter aspect of it," Boreanaz shared as he explained what it was about Angel that attracted him to the role and allowed him to connect with the character during an interview with The Summit host Josh Horowitz in December 2022. "Like, a character who's gonna get back up no matter how many times he gets knocked down. So that was my kind of mantra going into that process of being cast for that role."

As for meeting Gellar for the first time on the set, it didn't take long for Boreanaz to be impressed by his co-star. "I meet Sarah for the first time on the set the day before I'm supposed to shoot the next day. And I remember walking into the set, it was very low ceilings, and there was a fight sequence going on, and there was Sarah, kind of in the distance. And, you know, I met her, and I was just amazed at how they just finished doing a scene, and the crew was breaking up and moving, and there she was. She was so bubbly and energetic and very kind. And there I am… just holding my cool, right? Just like, just whatever you do, you've been there, you've done that. Don't ever show your weaknesses, right? I'm like… I'm dying on the inside. I go, 'Yeah, you know, see you tomorrow at work… it's gonna be great.' I've never really done this before, ever in my life, right? So getting that job was huge," the actor shared. Now, here's a look at an excerpt from the full interview:

