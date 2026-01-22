Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control S04E03 "Dragons and Dognappers" Preview: Gronk Returns

Here's a preview for tonight's episode of FOX & showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control, S04E03: "Dragons and Dognappers."

Article Summary Rob Gronkowski returns to Animal Control in Season 4 Episode 3, seeking help to rehome a zebra.

A first date takes a chaotic turn for Emily and Shred when they cross paths with Daisy and Patel.

Templeton finds himself accused of dognapping, forcing Frank to step in and defend him.

Get a sneak peek, episode overview, and details on what’s next for Animal Control Season 4.

Rob Gronkowski needs the team's help in finding a new home for a zebra. That premise alone would be more than enough to fuel tonight's episode of FOX, show creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. But S04E03: "Dragons and Dognappers" has a whole lot more to offer – including a first date taking an unexpected turn and Templeton (Gerry Dee) accused of dognapping. Here's an official overview, image gallery, sneak peek and more for tonight's episode, along with a look at what's still to come this season.

Animal Control Season 4 Ep. 3: "Dragons and Dognappers" Preview

Animal Control Season 4 Episode 3: "Dragons and Dognappers" – Rob Gronkowski returns and asks the team for help rehoming a Zebra. Emily and Shred's first date goes awry when they unexpectedly run into Daisy and Patel on their night out. Meanwhile, Frank must defend Templeton when Templeton is accused of dognapping.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, the series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

In addition to McHale, FOX's Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy. Season Four guest stars include Rob Gronkowski as himself and the return of Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park.

Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. FOX Entertainment Global distributes the series.

