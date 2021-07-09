Animal Kingdom Season 5 Preview: Codys Get the Drop on the Competition

With only a little more than two days to go until Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) come storming back to TNT for the fifth season of Animal Kingdom (unless you caught the sneak preview this past Saturday night), viewers are being offered a preview of just how "new" the new world order is going to be for the Cody boys now that Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) no longer a factor (at least alive, that is). But looking to reaffirm the family's seat at the head of the crime world is going to mean facing off with those looking for answers about Smurf's demise and others looking to challenge the Codys' power. But the Codys have a particular set of skills of their own- as you're about to see.

In the following clip, viewers are offered a reminder that if you're going to go after the Codys? Don't let them get the drop on you- especially if it's J and Deran (with Pope and Craig not far behind):

Here's a look back at the previously-released Season 5 trailer, with the series set to make its return on July 11:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Animal Kingdom: Season 5 Premieres July 11, 2021 [TRAILER] | TNT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGZjrERR4qI)

In "Animal Kingdom" Season 5, Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family's struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Darren Mann (Fortunate Son), Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire), and Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew) are set to join the cast in recurring roles during what's expected to be a 2022 debut for the sixth and final season. Now here's a look at "who's who" during the show's final run, beginning with Polish's Julia- a beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she's an excellent student, she's also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it's cool. She's torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Csolak's Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz, and his twin sister Julia. Mann's Baz is a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He's not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (personally and professionally) than as her adopted son. Stevie Lynn Jones' Penny is an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she's trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She's stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine- though she and she and J will become dangerously close.

