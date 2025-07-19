Posted in: Adult Swim, Movies, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman, superman

"Anime Superman" Jack Quaid Praises James Gunn Film, David Corenswet

My Adventures with Superman star Jack Quaid had nothing but love for James Gunn's film and fellow "Man of Steel," David Corenswet.

As writer and director James Gunn's Superman continues to rule the box office, we've been hearing from a whole bunch of folks about how much they're loving DC Studios' take on the Man of Steel. We can now add Jack Quaid's (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) name to that list. The star of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman took to social media to share his love for the feature film and a direct message to film star David Corenswet, Superman to Superman. "I absolutely loved SUPERMAN! Can't think of the last time a movie gave me so much hope. They did the big blue boy scout proud. I laughed. I cried. People in the audience cheered! A CHEER?! In 2025?! Incredible!" Quaid posted on Threads before turning his attention to Corenswet. "[David Corenswet], you ARE Superman. Period. You created a Supes who's humanity shines through in every frame. It's so incredible to watch you fly." But what Quaid really won us over was how he wrapped up his post: "Sincerely, Anime Superman 🫡"

My Adventures with Superman: Previous Season 3 Updates

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) proved to be an excellent source for intel on what's to come with the third season of the hit animated series. EPs Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher, and stars Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira were on hand to offer updates on both sides of the small screen. We learned that the "Superman Family" would expand in a big way with the addition of Superboy. Additionally, some visuals for the third season were shown of some of the "big bads" – including Amanda Waller, a now-bald Lex Luthor, Cyborg Superman, Mxyzptlk, and (possibly) General Zod. On the production side, the creative team shared that they learned back in February 2024 that a third season was getting the go-ahead, with voice recording on the first episode complete and approximately 4 1/2 of the season's episodes written. Two months later, Quaid took to social media to share some images of himself and the studio where he's recording his lines for Season 3:

