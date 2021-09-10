Aquaman: King of Atlantis – HBO Max Shares Series Preview, Voice Cast

Next month, WarnerMedia Kids & Family and DC will be unleashing the animated mini-series event, Aquaman: King of Atlantis. But if you think this is the Aquaman you've come to know & love either from the cartoons or Jason Mamoa's take, you might want to adjust the dials on your expectations because Warner Bros. Animation is promising a playful reimagining of the iconic DC superhero. An original tale set during the time of Aquaman's early adventures as King of Atlantis, viewers will follow Aquaman, his royal advisor Vulko, warrior-princess Mera, and a gaggle of other characters on epic underwater excursions filled with colorful scenery, monstrous creatures & thrilling battles.

And since you're probably wondering, Aquaman: King of Atlantis boasts a voice cast that includes Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Ocean Master. Now here's a look at the official trailer, with the action-packed mini-series set to wash ashore weekly on HBO Max starting Thursday, October 14:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aquaman: King of Atlantis | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdjG44HX7Fc&t=1s)

The three-part event begins on Aquaman's first day on the job as King of Atlantis and he's got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he's the right man for the throne!

Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers on HBO Max's Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The series is executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman, Malignant), Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), as well as Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).