Arcane 1-Year Anniv Week Includes "Redacted" Content Drops & More

Look, it's not like just being nominated for Best Animated Program in a field that included FOX's Bob's Burgers, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FOX's The Simpsons, and Disney+'s What If…? wasn't enough of an honor. But Netflix & League of Legends Arcane went one step further, walking away with the Emmy Award during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. Now, nearly two months later and with production on the second season underway, the Arcane team is honoring the one-year anniversary of the hit animated series with a message to the fans:

But that wasn't all, because an anniversary celebration event schedule for the week was also released, which includes a Reddit AMA on Tuesday, November 8th. But we're keeping our radar focused on November 9th & 18th, when some "redacted" content is expected to drop. Take a look:

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke was in attendance during the September ceremony to receive the award. "Thank you for this. It's a big deal for us as we come from video games. It's been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning; thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP… and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now," Linke said. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the first season of the Emmy Award-winning series:

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.