Arcane S02: Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello Track Drops This Week

Dropping Wednesday, here's a preview of Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello's "Come Play" from Netflix's Arcane Season 2 soundtrack.

With less than a month to go until the second and final season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane hits Netflix screens (Act 1 drops on November 9th, with Act 2 dropping on November 16th, and Act 3 dropping on November 23rd), we've got a big update to pass along regarding the Emmy Award-winning animated series' Season 2 soundtrack. Riot Games and Virgin Music Group's Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (Soundtrack From the Animated Series) will be dropping th second track this Wednesday, October 16th – "Come Play," from Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello.

Here's a look at the teaser announcement that was released earlier today, offering a heads-up about "Come Play" going live this week:

Here's a look back at the tracklist for the soundtrack that was released in September, followed by the first single from Netflix's Arcane Season 2 soundtrack, "Paint The Town Blue" from Ashnikko:

"I Can't Hear It Now" – Freya Ridings "Sucker" – Marcus King "Renegade (We Never Run)" – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco "Hellfire" – Fever 333 "To Ashes And Blood" – Woodkid "Paint The Town Blue" – Ashnikko "Remember Me (Intro)" – d4vd "Remember Me" – d4vd "Cocktail Molotov" – ZAND "What Have They Done To Us" – Mako, Grey "Rebel Heart" – Djerv "The Beast – Misha Mansoor "Spin The Wheel" – Mick Wingert "Ma Meilleure Ennemie" – Stromae, Pomme "Fantastic" – King Princess "The Line" – Twenty One Pilots "Blood Sweat & Tears" – Sheryl Lee Ralph "Come Play" – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello "Wasteland" – Royal & the Serpent "Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends)" – Imagine Dragons feat. JID

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Without spoiling what you're about to see in this previously-released official clip, let's just say that we would definitely watch a spinoff with Ekko (Reed Shannon) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) in some kind of "buddy cops" deal. We think you'll agree after you watch. Following that, we get to see the expression "Enemy of My Enemy" play out in a very interesting way…

Here's a look back at the Geeked Week 2024 trailer, with the sneak preview of Netflix's Arcane Season 2 kicking in around the one-minute mark – followed by the sneak preview that was released as part of the four-day fan event:

