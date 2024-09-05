Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Arcane, Ashnikko

Arcane Season 2 Trailer, Ashnikko's "Paint The Town Blue" Released

Here's the trailer for Netflix's Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane Season 2 and Ashnikko's single, "Paint The Town Blue."

We got the heads-up earlier this week that today would be the day. And now it's today – and it is the day. With the Emmy Award-winning animated series set to return in November, we have the official trailer (waiting for you above) and new preview images (waiting for you below) for the second and final season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane. In addition, you can check out the first single on Riot Games/Virgin Music Group's Season 2 original soundtrack (the song that you hear in the trailer above), Ashnikko with "Paint The Town Blue."

Here's a look back at the Geeked Week 2024 trailer, with the sneak preview of Netflix's Arcane Season 2 kicking in around the one-minute mark. Don't forget to check out the Geeked Week Live Fan Event on Thursday, September 19th, for more intel

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Without spoiling what you're about to see in this previously-released official clip from last month, but let's just say that we would definitely watch a spinoff with Ekko (Reed Shannon) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) in some kind of "buddy cops" deal. We think you'll agree after you watch. Following that, we get to see the expression "Enemy of My Enemy" play out in a very interesting way…

And in this recent preview, we get a brutal and deadly reminder of the old adage, "Enemy of My Enemy…"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!