Archer S13E06 Trailer: Sterling's Mission Isn't "Easy" or "Peasy"

Heading into the following trailer for this week's episode of FXX's Archer, Fabian (Kayvan Novak) wants to make things crystal clear to Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of The Agency. There is no way possible that he would be asking them to rob a bank. Why? Well… because he wouldn't use those words. And yet, as you're about to see? They're inside a bank. Robbing it. Feel like doubling down on whether or not things go smoothly?

So with that in mind, check out the following promo for FXX's Archer S13E06 "Bank Run at Mr. Bank's Bank" (written by Alison Zeidman), followed by some additional featurettes you might want to check out:

And here's a look back at what FXX is billing as the long-running series' ten best villains… let us know in the comments section below if you agree or disagree, or if anyone was left out:

For a very special (and abbreviated) look back at the past 12+ seasons, here's a compilation video comprised of three seconds from every episode of the long-running animated series so far:

And here's a look back at the previously-released official Season 13 trailer, with the next episode of FXX's Archer hitting screens this week (and on Hulu the following day):

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).