Archer Season 11 Teaser: Back to Sterling's "Pre-Coma" Days- Kinda

On the plus side, Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) is no longer in a coma when FXX/FX on Hulu's Archer returns on September 16- which means fans can officially stop complaining about the "theme seasons" and embrace the show's return to its "real world" goodness. On the not-so-good side, the Archer we knew isn't quite the same- the coma having had a permanent impact on his physical skills, and he's waking up to a spy agency that… *gasp* actually know what it's doing and acts… as professionals?!?

Well, there are certain lines Archer won't see crossed without him feeling the need to respond. Wakes up from a coma and needs to use super-cane to get around? No problem. But turn the beloved spy agency he spent valuable time crafting and brow-beating into his own image to something that can function without him? Oh no, as you're about to see in the following teaser? It's time for Archer to bring things back to the "Pre-Coma" days:

In season 11 of FXX's comedy Archer, Sterling is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

Last summer, executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis revealed Archer would be returning to its "real world" after several coma-induced genre-themed seasons. But as we mentioned above, after three seasons out of action Sterling Archer is returning to a world – and agency – that's passed him by. For Thompson and Willis, it gives them the opportunity to present an Archer that viewers haven't seen before. It's one thing when the screw-ups and bumbling are backed-up with the skills of a trained spy, but Archer finds himself at both a physical and psychological disadvantage.

As Thompson explains it, "The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f*** is Pam, and she's like, 'Hey, buddy, let's go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought, he's not what he was, and he's actually making them worse at their jobs. He's in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it's about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them." For Willis, it's about him no longer being the center of his own universe: "Archer can't understand how everything moved on without him; he's the center of the universe in his mind. And Archer is going to change throughout the season as well."