Archer Season 13 E05 "Out of Network" Trailer: Some Killer Copays

With FXX's animated hit series Archer now on the back end of its 13th season, Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) is about to confront possibly the vilest big bad he's ever faced. That's right… Health Care Policy Plans & Procedures! See, Sterling's been getting some much-needed professional help, and that's a good thing. But when Fabian (Kayvan Novak) explains that IIA's health care plan penalizes "Out of Network" doctors that employees go to in very definitive ways… if you know what we mean.

So with a new episode set to hit this Wednesday, here's a look at what's ahead with S13E05 "Out of Network":

And for a very special (and abbreviated) look back at the past 12+ seasons, here's a compilation video comprised of three seconds from every episode of the long-running animated series so far

And here's a look back at the previously-released official Season 13 trailer, with the next episode of FXX's Archer hitting screens this week (and on Hulu the following day):

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).