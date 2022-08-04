Archer Season 13 Official Trailer: Everyone Wants to Be The Leader

When the 13th season of FXX's Archer hits our screens in a little less than three weeks, it does so with our "heroes" working for "The Man" full-time. That's right, spy conglomerate IIA (International Intelligence Agency) now owns The Agency and everyone who comes with it. But has Fabian taken on more than even IIA can handle, or will our folks find new ways to stab each other in the back as they look to take hold of the title of the leader? We're guessing it's going to be a little bit of both… with a lot of destruction along the way, as you're about to see in the official trailer.

With FXX's Archer set to return to our screens on August 24th, here's a look at the official Season 13 trailer:

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).