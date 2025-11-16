Posted in: Current News, FX, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story

Ariana Grande Knows "A Little Tiny Bit" About American Horror Story 13

On the red carpet at the 2025 Governors Awards on Sunday night, Ariana Grande shared what she could about American Horror Story Season 13.

Next Halloween season, fans of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story have a Season 13 date set with Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and… wait for it… Jessica Lange. Thanks to the red carpet at the 2025 Governors Awards on Sunday night, Grande has the opportunity to share what she could about joining the long-running horror anthology series and how the opportunity from Murphy came about.

"I don't know what to say because we know the same amount. We know a little tiny bit, and I know a little tiny bit, but what I know I can't say," Grande shared with Variety about what she knows so far (and what she can share) about AHS 13. "I am coming into the world in a way that I don't know much about yet. I received a text— a very exciting text— that I can't say much about. But I think I'll probably have a very tiny thing to do in it, but I'll be grateful to be a part of it because I love everyone involved."

In the clip below from earlier this month at the red carpet for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala 2025, Bassett acknowledged the AHS 13 news while teasing that she didn't know who she might be playing. From there, Bassett shared that she had hoped to return to the series and that they would find a way to make it work with production on ABC's 9-1-1. As for Grande officially joining the AHS Universe, Bassett had nothing but kind words for Grande's work ethic and that she's confident that the "Wicked" star will do just fine as a part of the all-star ensemble cast (with the reporter making the excellent point that Grande now has experience playing a witch, and let's not forget her turn as Piccola Grande, aka The Pickle Queen, in Showtime's Jim Carrey-starring Kidding).

Angela Bassett on returning to "American Horror Story" for a new season and if she has any advice for #ArianaGrande's debut: "I think she'll be just fine." #LACMA pic.twitter.com/rjHsEQ8dCp — Variety (@Variety) November 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser that went out from Ryan Murphy Productions (set to the tune of Vera Lynn's cover of "I'll Be Seeing You"), with the new season set for Halloween 2026:

