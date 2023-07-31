Posted in: Arrow, CW, TV | Tagged: arrow, SAG-AFTRA, stephen amell, wga, writers' stike

Arrow Star Stephen Amell: "I Do Not Support" SAG-AFTRA Striking

At a recent con appearance, Arrow & Heels star Stephen Amell made it clear that while he supports SAG-AFTRA, he doesn't support the strike.

As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes roll on, we've already seen the impact that a lack of television & film folks at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) had on the four-day pop culture extravaganza. And that will only get worse during October's New York Comic Con (NYCC) unless the AMPTP decides to return to the negotiating table and broker deals that respect the work being done by the members of both unions. One person who has made a name & a career for himself by appearing at events like SDCC, NYCC, and others is Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), who offered his thoughts on the current strike situation. And while you might not be surprised to hear that he's not pleased with how things are going, there's one aspect in particular that just might: "I do not support striking."

"I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don't," Amell shared during a recent convention appearance, offering a differing view from the majority of union members who voted to authorize SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher & leadership to call for a strike. "I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I'm on ['Heels'], that premiered last night, I think it's myopic." Here's a look at a video from Amell's session at Galaxycon in Raleigh, NC, offering his thoughts on strikes and how he doesn't find them to be effective negotiating tactics – shared via social media by Pop Crave:

'Arrow' actor Stephen Amell says he doesn't support the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes: "I do not support striking. I don't. I think that it's a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating." pic.twitter.com/rMTjxYXD8n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

