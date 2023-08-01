Posted in: Arrow, CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrow, arrowverse, heels, SAG-AFTRA, stephen amell, wga

Arrow Star Stephen Amell Tries Clarifying SAG-AFTRA Strike Comments

Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels) issued a lengthy statement online looking to clarifying his comments about not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Less than 24 hours after Stephen Amell's comments from a recent convention appearance regarding the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA began burning up social media, Amell posted a lengthy statement online with the hope of clarifying his comments and adding context. "Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike. To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions, I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted,' Amell began his statement. "We all know soundbites can be taken out of context, and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record." And while there are a number of issues that Amell addresses in what you're about to read, the comment "I do not support striking" is the one that appears to ahve angered more than a few union members. "I understand fundamentally why we're here. My off-the-cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course, I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do," Amell shared, apparently now having warmed to the concept.

Here's a look at Amell's Instagram post offering a statement on the matter – followed by a look at the full text:

Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike. To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record. What I actually said: 1 "I support my union, I do, and I stand with them." This doesn't need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them. What I actually said: 2 "I do not support striking, I don't." What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we're here. My off the cuff use of the word "support" is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do. What I said 3 "I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating." In full context: I'm an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I'm not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved. 4 "I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I am on that that premiered last night, I think it is myopic" What I meant: Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says, "I think that thinking…?" Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I'm simply sad that we don't have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for. As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, "the road to hell is paved with good intentions," which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit. – Stephen

"I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don't," Amell shared during a recent convention appearance, offering a differing view from the majority of union members who voted to authorize SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher & leadership to call for a strike. "I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I'm on ['Heels'], that premiered last night, I think it's myopic." Here's a look at a video from Amell's session at Galaxycon in Raleigh, NC, offering his thoughts on strikes and how he doesn't find them to be effective negotiating tactics – shared via social media by Pop Crave:

'Arrow' actor Stephen Amell says he doesn't support the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes: "I do not support striking. I don't. I think that it's a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating." pic.twitter.com/rMTjxYXD8n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

