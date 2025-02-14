Posted in: CW, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: arrow, stephen amell, suits: la

Arrow, Suits LA Star Stephen Amell Looks Back on SAG-AFTRA Controversy

Stephen Amell (Arrow, Suits LA, Heels) looks back on his 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike controversy and what he learned from the experience.

Normally, when we're covering Stephen Amell, it has to do with the "Arrowverse" or Heels or his upcoming NBC series Suits LA. But back in 2023 – in the midst of SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes – Amell was making headlines for completely different reasons. As the union fought to shine a spotlight on how writers and actors are grossly mistreated when it comes to residual pay for their previous works, the threat that artificial intelligence (AI) poses, and more, some – like Amell – were questioning whether striking was the right move.

"I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don't," Amell shared during a convention appearance in July 2023, offering a differing view from the majority of union members who voted to authorize SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher & leadership to call for a strike. "I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I'm on ['Heels'], that premiered last night, I think it's myopic." Amell would be met with backlash from within the industry, even as Amell sought to clarify his position. Eventually, Amell would join striking union members on the picket line – admitting that he could've done a better jon of communicating his position and taking other perspectives into consideration.

"Not everything that comes to my mind should be spoken into a microphone," Amell shared with Variety in a profile interview ahead of the premiere of Suits LA – looking back on the controversy from nearly two years ago. "I still think that striking is the nuclear option — that was the point that I was trying to make. I just think I need to be a little bit more patient." To be clear, Amell isn't going to hold off on expressing his views because he's "just" an actor – but it became evident to him that comments have consequences that you can't always predict.

"I don't subscribe to the whole idea of 'You're an actor — stay in your lane.' But I think that I need to do a better job of really thinking about what I say publicly and the potential impact that it could have," Amell added. "It felt like the world was ending. To be at the eye of an internet storm like that — everything is really small, and you feel like everyone's looking at you. I literally thought I was being side-eyed at the gym or dropping my kids off at school." Along with joining a picket line, Amell had the opportunity to speak with members of SAG-AFTRA leadership about the overall situation. Moving forward, Amell learned that he could be "more effective and helpful" by playing an active role in the union, "as opposed to criticizing from the sidelines." As the lead and executive producer of a series that's expected to be a huge hit, Amell added that he now keeps his focus on the bigger picture: "I'm part of a team, and there are a lot of people counting on me. I could stand to be more thoughtful."

