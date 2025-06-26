Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: Steve Howey Joins Season 2 Cast; Kaitlin Olson Now EP

ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential has cast Steve Howey as the new precinct captain and upped Olson to executive producer.

With production on the second season of ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential now underway, we have some good news and casting news to pass along. First up, Olson has been officially upped to executive producer on the hit ABC series, a title and position that's more than well-deserved. In addition, we learned that the precinct is getting a new captain, with Steve Howey (CBS's True Lies) joining the cast as a series regular. Howey's Capt. Jesse Wagner is a savvy political animal who knows how to wear an expensive suit and oozes effortless charm. Besides a guy who can launch a million fundraisers with his smile, he has disruptor tenacity and likes thinking outside the box, just like their all-star consultant, Morgan (Olson). He has a way of putting himself right in the middle of the action… whether he's wanted there or not.

Here's a look at the video teaser announcing the official start of production on the second season, followed by what the writers had to tease about what's to come:

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Has Big Plans, Goals for Season 2 & More

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Olson referred back to the speech that Morgan shared with Soto (Judy Reyes) during the pilot episode about the downsides to her skills as an example of what made it easier for viewers to connect with her character. "The fact that there's a lot of really exceptionally intelligent people in the world who don't necessarily find it all that amazing. I think it must be very lonely at the very least, and then all of the other things that Morgan states in that first episode. I felt like it really touched a lot of people, and I was like, oh, yeah, there are people who are identifying with that and would like to see more of how difficult it can be."

Olson would like to dive deeper into how Morgan's "gift" impacts her and her family in ways the team – and viewers – haven't gotten to see. "I definitely want to do more of that, and I also want her to make mistakes, like I said before. It's not fun to watch somebody just hit it out of the park every single time; it's going to get boring," Olson shared. "I love the stuff with the kids. I would love to see some more examples of her son and the way that he's gifted and how that's challenging for him. I mean, we touched on it a little bit with friendships at school this past season, but I think that there's so much to be explored there. Same with Ava and how it's a struggle for her, maybe, or maybe not. Maybe Ava starts to have a really, really great life and great social life, and that's enviable to Morgan and Elliot."

If it sounds like the series star and executive producer has big plans for the second season and potentially beyond, you would be correct. "I want to know what's going on with Morgan. I want to know what's going on with Ava's dad. There's a lot of stuff; I want to do it all. I want to have really fun, dramatic stuff, and I want to have really funny moments and explore relationships. I think it's important to dive deeper into the other characters on the show. We didn't have the opportunity to do that as much as I think we should, and so we're going to definitely be digging in there, too."

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

