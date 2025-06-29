Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E07: "And the Con-Con" Images

Before our full preview on Monday, here are the images for TNT and Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E07: "And the Con-Con."

With a new episode set to hit on Monday night, we'll have our updated preview ready to go for S01E07: "And the Con-Con" before it hits screens. But since we have the image gallery, we figured we would treat you to an early look at what's to come with TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter. While we're looking forward to learning more about Connor's (Bluey Robinson) backstory, we would be lying if we said that we weren't looking forward to all of the pop culture convention "insider" easter eggs.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E07: "And the Con-Con" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 7: "And the Con-Con" – Connor (Bluey Robinson) is forced to reconnect with people from his pre-Library life, and must defeat an old adversary who has grown powerful in his absence. Written by Tom MacRae.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

