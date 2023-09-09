Posted in: Fox, Netflix, Peacock, TV | Tagged: ashton kutcher, danny masterson, mila kunis, That '70s Show

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Video Responds to Danny Masterson Letters

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis posted a video responding to the backlash over the couple having penned letters of support for Danny Masterson.

Earlier this week, actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years to life after being found guilty of raping two women in 2003. A day later, court documents released online (originally posted by journalist Tony Ortega and then picked up by other media) showed that Masterson's The '70s Show co-stars Aston Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwood Smith (along with approximately 50 individuals in total) had penned letters of support ahead of Masterson's court date for sentencing. After facing backlash both on social & mainstream media, the couple posted a video on Kutcher's Instagram account addressing the matter. "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher expresses at one point. Kunis adds, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future." From there, Kutcher explains that he and Kunis were asked to pen the character letter based on the person they had known for 25 years by Masterson's family (excerpts below). Kutcher & Kunis also emphasize that they are not calling into question "the legitimacy of the judicial system" or the jury's ruling. Kutcher states that the letters were never intended to "undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way" and that they were intended solely for the judge – adding, "We would never want to do that. And we're sorry that has taken place." The response ends with Kunis stating that their hearts go out "to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."

"While I'm aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," Kutcher wrote at one point in a letter that also referred to Masterson as a "role model" for others. "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society, and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this." Kunis added in her letter, "I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend." Here's a look at Kutcher & Kunis' video message from earlier today:

One of the questions that needs to be asked now – in light of the sentencing: Should reruns of The '70s Show remain available, considering one of the show's major players has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape? The series is currently available to stream on Peacock and also airs on the digital network Laff (with episodes available on Amazon for purchase). Unlike past instances where shows have had problematic episodes that could have disclaimers added to the opening and other measures like that, Masterson's Hyde was a major series regular on the popular sitcom. Peacock declined to comment to THR's reporting on Friday, while a response from Laff wasn't offered by the time the report went live.

After The '70s Show, Kutcher and Masterson reteamed on Netflix's The Ranch – with Masterson written out of the show in the third season in 2017 after being accused of sexual assault. After being charged with three counts of rape from incidents that were reported to have taken place between 2001 and 2003, Masterson's 2022 court case ended in a mistrial. With the judge opting to re-try the actor, Masterson's second trial commenced earlier this year. After being convicted of two counts of rape, the actor learned his punishment on Thursday.

