Posted in: TV | Tagged: michonne, newlitg, Walking Dwad
Rick, Daryl And Michonne in The Daily LITG, 29th April 2024
Rick, Daryl and Michonne topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.
Article Summary
- Rick, Daryl and Michonne drive traffic at Bleeding Cool with top stories.
- Dive into the latest on comics, TV, games, and collectibles.
- Discover The Walking Dead updates and comic industry news.
- Catch up with The Daily LITG for April 28th and 29th highlights.
Rick, Daryl and Michonne topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Rick, Daryl And Michonne in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- The Walking Dead "Big 3" Rick, Daryl & Michonne? Carol Fans Not Happy
- The Future Of The Ultimates Universe in Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- Jacob Edgar & The Right Hand Of DC Not Knowing What The Left Is Doing
- Gail Simone Congratulates Scott Snyder On His New DC Comics Initiative
- X-Men #34 Preview: Krakoa's Last Stand? Grab Tissues
- The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Episode 8 "Punch Card" Overview
- DC Comics on Wokeness, Elon Musk & Legacy Media in Superman (Spoilers)
- McFarlane Toys Celebrates 30th Anniversary with New Gold Label Spawn
- From Amanda Waller To The Source Wall in Flash Annual 2024 (Spoilers)
- Sideshow Captures the Love Between X-Men's Rogue and Gambit
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
- Russ Heath's Early 1950s Marvel/Atlas War Comics, Up for Auction
- Violent Flowers By Maria Llovet From Image Comics In September 2024
- Rex the Wonder Dog's First Appearance and Origin, Up for Auction
- The Debut of Harlequin in All-American Comics #89, up for Auction
- Venom War Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2024
LITG one year ago, Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC
- Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC (Spoilers)
- Those Laid Off By IDW Publishing, Respond To The News
- Batman #900 Will Bring You Everything A Bat Fan Could Want (Spoilers)
- Full Line-Up & Previews For DC Pride 2023 #1 Led By Grant Morrison
- IDW Layoffs In More Detail As New EIC And Co-Publishers Named
- What Do You Call A Hellfire Gala Without Emma Frost? #XSpoilers
- IDW Cuts Two-Fifths of Employees, Executives, Stock Exchange Listing
- Pokemon GO Announces May 2023 Content Including New Shinies
- Jamie S Rich, Mark Doyle &; Tara McCrillis Heading Up IDW Going Forward
- Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter on David Tennant, Doctor Who Fandom
- Your Patriotic Superhero vs Hooded Cultists in Pep Comics #7 From 1940
- Doom Breaker & Cursed Princess Club in Webtoon July 2023 Solicits
- Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Prequel in Tokyopop July 2023 Solicits
- IDW, The Morning The Night Before in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2023
LITG two years ago: A Green Hood Coming
- Jason Todd To Be A New Green Lantern For DC Comics?
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Impressions
- Legends Arrowverse Crossover Story Impacted by The Flash Armageddon
- A First Look At Pages From Marvel's A.X.E. Judgment Day #1
- Sabretooth, Nature Girl & Deadpool's Case Against Krakoa (Spoilers)
- Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane
- As DC Comics Loses One Trinity, It Gains Another (Spoilers)
- Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar & Billie Eilish's Dueling Crushes
- DC Universe Infinite App Launches In The UK This Afternoon, Honest
- DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For #NationalSuperHeroDay
- Frank Miller To Publish Ronin Book Two & Sin City 1858 Himself
- Did You Get DC Universe Infinite App When Available In The UK?
- Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond In February 2022
- British Folk, Here's How To Find The DC Universe Infinite App on iOS
- Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond In March 2022
- Run Away With Me, Girl in Kodansha & Vertical July 2022 Solicits
- Jun Mayuzuki's Kowloon Generic Romance in Yen Press July 2022 Solicits
- First Look At Franco's Deadman Tells The Spooky Tales From DC Comics
- Junji Ito's Horror Manga Returns In Viz Media's July 2022 Solicits
- Emily Cook, From Doctor Who Magazine To Apple TV's Constellation
- DC Universe Infinite App Still Not Available In The UK – Why?
- More Peter Parker Plans In The Daily LITG, 28th April 2022
LITG three years ago, The Feathers Of Mystique
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
- WandaVision Pulled Off What The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Couldn't
- Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
- Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
- Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
- Action Comics #1030 Full Of Foreshadowing For The Death Of Superman
- So This Is Why #Colossus Is Trending On Twitter…
- Spider-Man Has The Marvel Equivalent Of An OnlyFans Page? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
- Adam Philips Former DC Comics Exec Launches Untold Stories Agency
- DC Comics Confirms DC Fandome Online Event For 16th October, 2021
- First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- PrintWatch: You Promised Me Darkness and Batman/Fortnite
- Preview Of Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's X-Men #1 For July 2021
- Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
- Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
- To Be On Krakoa Or Not To Be On Krakoa – New Mutants & Cable Spoilers
- Spider-Man Has The Marvel Equivalent Of An OnlyFans Page? (Spoilers)
- John Walker, US Agent, Continues In United States Of Captain America
- Bloomsbury To Publish Alan Moore's Short Stories & Long London Novels
- Brian Bendis Introduces The United – The Daily LITG, 28th April 2021
LITG four years ago, Barack Obama Wrote Batman
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Marie Javins, comic book stores closing and reacting to the new changes. How right we were about Marie…
- How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
- Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
- Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
- RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
- Looking Back at Better Call Saul Season 5's Breaking Bad Easter Eggs
- After 35 Years, Aftertime Comics of Virginia Closes Store Permanently
- Spawn Kickstarter Hits 2 Million and Gets More Upgrades
- Gen-X Finally Takes a Stand When Millennials Try to Steal Keanu Reeves
- Stargirl Preview Images Introduce DC's Next-Gen Heroes and Villains
- Big Comic Book TV/Movie Deals Signed During Lockdown
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michael Davis, co-founder of Milestone Comics, co-creator of Static.
- Dan Wickline, writer of Freeze, former BC contributor.
- Ben Oliver, comic book artist.
- Matt Harding, artist on Gwar: Orgasmageddon.
- Gavin Sheehan, games journalist at Bleeding Cool.
- Bryan Levy at Collectors Corner – Baltimore.
- Lai-wah Chung, former Production Coordinator/Traffic Control/Business Legal Affairs/File Clerk at DC Comics.
- Fran Jung, artist for B Street Graphix
- Matthew Hardy, writer at Mad Robot Comics.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.