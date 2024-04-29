Posted in: TV | Tagged: michonne, newlitg, Walking Dwad

Rick, Daryl And Michonne in The Daily LITG, 29th April 2024

Rick, Daryl and Michonne topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Rick, Daryl and Michonne topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Rick, Daryl And Michonne in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC

LITG two years ago: A Green Hood Coming

LITG three years ago, The Feathers Of Mystique

LITG four years ago, Barack Obama Wrote Batman

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Marie Javins, comic book stores closing and reacting to the new changes. How right we were about Marie…

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Michael Davis , co-founder of Milestone Comics, co-creator of Static.

, co-founder of Milestone Comics, co-creator of Static. Dan Wickline , writer of Freeze, former BC contributor.

, writer of Freeze, former BC contributor. Ben Oliver , comic book artist.

, comic book artist. Matt Harding , artist on Gwar: Orgasmageddon.

, artist on Gwar: Orgasmageddon. Gavin Sheehan, games journalist at Bleeding Cool.

games journalist at Bleeding Cool. Bryan Levy at Collectors Corner – Baltimore.

at Collectors Corner – Baltimore. Lai-wah Chung, former Production Coordinator/Traffic Control/Business Legal Affairs/File Clerk at DC Comics.

former Production Coordinator/Traffic Control/Business Legal Affairs/File Clerk at DC Comics. Fran Jung, artist for B Street Graphix

artist for B Street Graphix Matthew Hardy, writer at Mad Robot Comics.

