Ashton Kutcher Resigns as Org Board Chair Over Danny Masterson Letter

In light of his letter supporting Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher resigned as Board Chair of Thorn, the anti-child-sex-abuse organization.

Less than a week after Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis posted a video addressing the backlash over the couple penning letters of support for their The '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson (Masterson would go on to be sentenced to the maximum of 30 years to life after being found guilty of raping two women in 2003), Kutcher is stepping down from a major role. In a TIME exclusive report, Belinda Luscombe reports that Kutcher has resigned as chairman of the board of Thorn, the anti-child-sex-abuse organization he co-founded in 2009 with his then-wife Demi Moore (originally named DNA, after Demi and Ashton). In addition, Kunis has also stepped down from her role as an observer on the organization's board. "Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced, and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences," wrote Kutcher in a letter to Thorn's board on Thursday.

"After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately," Kutcher added. "I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve." Kutcher ended with, "The mission must always be the priority, and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did," he wrote to the board. "And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn's work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause."

"While I'm aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," Kutcher wrote at one point in a letter that also referred to Masterson as a "role model" for others. "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society, and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this." Kunis added in her letter, "I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson's exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend."

