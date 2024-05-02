Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7-Eleven, tetris

7-Eleven Partners With Tetris For New Limited Promotion

Would you like to get your hands on a special Tetris game shaped like Slurpee cup? 7-Eleven has a new promotion happening right now.

Article Summary 7-Eleven unveils limited-edition Tetris Slurpee Cup, doubling as a playable game.

20,000 Tetris handheld gaming devices are up for grabs through rewards programs.

Exclusive Tetris-themed merchandise is now available at 7-Eleven's 7Collection store.

Earn extra chances to win by buying Slurpee drinks and select 7-Eleven favorites.

7-Eleven announced a new partnership this week with Tetris, as the two have come together to release a limited-edition Slurpee Cup. Right now, at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations, using one of their rewards systems, you can enter to win one of 20,000 Limited Edition Tetris Slurpee Cups. As you can see here, it's not just a cup, its a working game, in color, with basic controls from the original, as they celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the franchise. We have more details on how you can snag one of these below, as they're also selling merch from the 7 Collection that's themed to the game.

7-Eleven x Tetris

7Rewards, Speedy Rewards, or 7NOW Delivery will have a chance to win one of 20,000 limited edition Tetris handheld gaming devices shaped like 7-Eleven's iconic frozen beverage, the Slurpee drink.* The bespoke handheld devices, designed and manufactured by My Arcade, celebrate the legacy of Tetris in the form of the world's most recognizable frozen beverage. 7-Eleven has also unveiled limited edition co-branded merchandise, including retro t-shirts, hoodies, hats, stickers, keychains, and totes – all available on the retailer's online merchandise store, 7Collection. A limited quantity of gaming devices will also be available for purchase. Loyalty members who want even more chances to win can score 7 extra entries by purchasing fan-favorite items like Slurpee drinks, Big Gulp® and Big Bite® hot dogs, as well as any variety of Red Bull, including Energy Drink, Sugarfree, and the new Red Bull Summer Edition Caruba Elderflower.

"We know our customers are passionate gaming enthusiasts who also appreciate a healthy dose of nostalgia – making this collaboration with Tetris a perfect fit," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "We're excited to bring fans of these iconic brands a unique, one-of-a-kind way to play the classic arcade game they love."

"As we mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Tetris, we are excited to announce our partnership with 7-Eleven, another iconic brand beloved across generations," said Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris. "This collaboration celebrates our spirit of innovation and delivers fans with a new, fun way to experience Tetris."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!