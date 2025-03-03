Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Asterix & Obelix

Asterix & Obelix Set for Netflix's "The Big Fight" in April: Trailer

Set for Netflix on April 30th, here's the trailer for Les Editions Albert René and showrunner Alain Chabat's Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight.

The animated series follows Gauls defending their village against Rome's might.

Trailer and key art reveal tension as the potion master loses memory.

Dominique Bazay expresses excitement to relaunch the franchise.

It was back in December 2024 when we were treated to our best look yet at Netflix, Les Editions Albert René, and playwright and showrunner Alain Chabat's (Mission Cléopâtre) first-ever animated limited series based on René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo's Asterix and the Big Fight. But that changed earlier today with a look at the key art poster and official trailer for Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight. In the animated series, Rome is desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul – which just so happens to be the home of Asterix and Obelix. The secret to the Gauls' battle superiority is a magic potion – but when the potion master loses his memory, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of Rome. Set to arrive on April 30th, you can check out the official trailer above – and the key art poster, an updated image gallery, and the previously released teaser below:

For Dominique Bazay, Netflix's director of original animation, the news of the classic novel series coming to life on the small screen is one that works for both the streamer and for lifelong fans who also happen to be executives at a major streaming service. "I'm French Canadian, and like most francophones around the world, I grew up with Asterix, his sidekick Obelix and loyal companion Dogmatix. I watched the animated specials and read the books religiously. If you'd told the 8-year-old me that one day I'd help bring these characters to life… I wouldn't have believed you," Bazay explained in a blog post when the news was first announced.

"I have been talking with Celeste Surugue at Albert Rene for years about how to bring Asterix to Netflix," Bazay continued. "We built a great relationship of trust and mutual respect around our love for these characters." For the Netflix executive, the project represents an opportunity to showcase a beloved franchise in a whole new light for a brand-new audience. "I'm excited to introduce Asterix, Obelix, and Dogmatix to a whole new generation of fans around the world."

Created by Alain Chabat and based on the original work by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, Netflix's Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight is directed by Alain Chabat and Fabrice Joubert. Les Editions Albert René holds the adaptation rights, and Chabat, Benoît Oullion, and Piano handle adaptation and dialogue. Produced by Alain Goldman, TAT Productions serves as the animation studio for the series.

