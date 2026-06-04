Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged:

Iron Studios Unveils New 1/10 Lobo Statue from DC Studios Supergirl

Iron Studios is back with a brand new collection of 1:10 scale statues including a new DC Studios release with Lobo

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale Lobo statue inspired by his live-action DC Studios Supergirl debut.

The Lobo collectible captures Jason Momoa’s rugged look with pale skin, dark markings, and biker attitude.

Dynamic sculpting and hand-painted detail bring Lobo to life, complete with his iconic hook and muscular build.

Lobo pre-orders are live now for $235, with Iron Studios listing the DC Studios statue for release in March 2027.

A new chapter for DC is taking shape on the big screen, and Iron Studios is bringing one of its most anticipated characters to the world of collectibles. The company has officially revealed a new 1/10-scale Lobo statue inspired by the character's upcoming live-action appearance in Supergirl. Portrayed by Jason Momoa, the infamous intergalactic bounty hunter is faithfully recreated by Iron Studios, with its signature attention to detail. The statue captures Lobo's rugged appearance, featuring his pale skin, dark facial markings, muscular physique, and unmistakable biker-inspired attitude.

Armed with his iconic hook and displayed in a dynamic pose, this new statue perfectly embodies the larger-than-life personality that has made Lobo a fan-favorite DC Comics character for decades. Every aspect of the design has been carefully sculpted, with hand-painted details that Supergirl and DC Studios fans will appreciate. As excitement continues to build for DC Studios, expect more Supergirl statues to be on the way with Kara and Krypto. Pre-orders for the new Lobo 1/10-scale statue are available now for $235, with a March 2027 release date.

Iron Studios – DC Studios Supergirl (2026) Lobo 1:10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!