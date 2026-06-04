Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, star fox

Star Fox: Latest Video Shows Off Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay

Check out the latest video for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Star Fox, as they showcase more of the gameplay to come.

Article Summary New Star Fox Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay video shows over seven minutes of action ahead of the June 25 launch.

This Star Fox reimagines Star Fox 64 with overhauled visuals, voiced cutscenes, new briefings, and routes.

Pilot the Arwing through intense space combat, alternate paths, Challenge Mode missions, and Expert difficulty.

Star Fox on Switch 2 adds 4-vs-4 online multiplayer, Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, GameChat, and GameShare.

Nintendo decided to show off more of the gameplay for the new Star Fox title for the Nintendo Switch 2, as we get a better look at the action. They tried calling this a trailer, but it isn't, as they show off over seven minutes of gameplay to give you a better idea of how the title will work. You're getting a good chunk of that N64 game back in a better quality, but a lot of new additions have been thrown in here to make it feel almost like a brand-new game. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on June 25.

Star Fox Returns To Form on the Nintendo Switch 2

Maniacal scientist Andross seeks control of the Lylat star system, and only Fox McCloud and the Star Fox team stand in his way. Pilot your Arwing and travel the system, battling opposing forces and performing thrilling aerial maneuvers, like barrel rolls and somersaults, to shake off enemies. Find alternative routes through the Lylat System during multiple playthroughs, taking on new missions and varied challenges. Plus, team up with friends in the new 4-vs-4 multiplayer Battle Mode. Star Fox is a cinematic take on the Star Fox 64 game, featuring newly overhauled character designs, freshly revamped looks for each stage, plus detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue, and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack. The game also includes Joy-Con 2 mouse controls and a brand-new GameChat feature that puts you in the cockpit as your favorite characters from the Star Fox universe.

A Modernized Adventure: Star Fox is based on the Star Fox 64 game and features a complete visual overhaul that takes full advantage of the power and performance of the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Explore diverse planets and the insides of a nebula within the Lylat System, from the vibrant world of Corneria to the desolate, polluted oceans of Zoness. There are also all-new cinematic cutscenes featuring fully voiced dialogue and never-before-seen mission briefings between stages, where you can learn even more about the characters and worlds that make up the Star Fox universe.

Star Fox is based on the Star Fox 64 game and features a complete visual overhaul that takes full advantage of the power and performance of the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Explore diverse planets and the insides of a nebula within the Lylat System, from the vibrant world of Corneria to the desolate, polluted oceans of Zoness. There are also all-new cinematic cutscenes featuring fully voiced dialogue and never-before-seen mission briefings between stages, where you can learn even more about the characters and worlds that make up the Star Fox universe. Intense Space Combat: Hop into your Arwing, a high-performance aerospace fighter, and use laser blasts to take down opposing forces. You can also brake in mid-air to get enemies off your tail (no pun intended), deploy a Boost for added thrust, do a somersault, and, of course, pull off barrel rolls to defend against incoming fire.

Hop into your Arwing, a high-performance aerospace fighter, and use laser blasts to take down opposing forces. You can also brake in mid-air to get enemies off your tail (no pun intended), deploy a Boost for added thrust, do a somersault, and, of course, pull off barrel rolls to defend against incoming fire. New and Returning Game Modes: Star Fox features a variety of different modes, including: Campaign Mode : Travel to a wide variety of planets, navigate through asteroid fields, and engage in free-flying dogfights. Choose between Easy or Normal difficulty at the start and hone your skills to earn all the medals needed to unlock the Expert setting. The objectives you complete, foes you defeat, and other actions you take can alter your route and what you do in each stage. Taking different routes can also affect the stages you encounter on your path through the system, so there's always a reason to revisit each mission. Challenge Mode : Replay stages you've cleared and take on a variety of new objectives and challenges, some of which you won't find in Campaign Mode. Challenges are available in either Normal or Expert difficulty settings. Battle Mode : Gather up your crew to compete in all-new 4-vs-4 dogfights, with up to eight players divided between Team Star Fox and Team Star Wolf. This mode features three stages with different objectives: secure control of a designated zone on Corneria, collect energy crystals on Fichina, or retrieve cargo from space pirates in Sector Y. Join team battles online via private matches, or match with players from near and far. With GameShare, up to four players can take to the skies locally or online through GameChat. While GameShare online is only available for Nintendo Switch 2 systems, local GameShare allows sharing of compatible games with both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems.

Star Fox features a variety of different modes, including: Additional Nintendo Switch 2 Features: Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls : If you are playing the game solo in Campaign Mode and/or Challenge Mode, you can swap seamlessly between button and mouse controls with the Joy-Con 2 controller. The mouse control feature allows for more intuitive aiming, and if a friend joins in, either on the same system or through GameShare via GameChat, they can assume gunner duties while you focus on flying (or vice versa!). GameChat Character Avatars and AR Filters : Appear as Fox McCloud or any of his crew while chatting with friends using an interactive avatar that mirrors your expressions and movements in GameChat. With the game's AR Filters, you can also add a pair of Star Fox-like ears or a Falco-inspired beak that moves when you talk.



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