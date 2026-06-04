Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Unleashed 1/10 Leonardo Revealed

Iron Studios is back with a brand new collection of 1:10 scale statues including a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Unleashed

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Unleashed Leonardo 1/10 scale statue for collectors.

Leonardo joins Raphael and Donatello in the lineup, blending TMNT comic, cartoon, and live-action influences.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue features dual katanas, a blue bandana, and a detailed rooftop base.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can pre-order Leonardo now for $255, with the statue set for March 2027.

Cowabunga! Iron Studios continues to expand its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup with the reveal of a brand-new Leonardo 1/10 scale statue. The company has already unveiled Raphael and Donatello as part of the series, and now the fearless leader of the Heroes in a Half Shell is finally stepping into action. Rather than drawing from a single source, Iron Studios has blended elements from the comics, animated series, and live-action films to create a unique interpretation of Leonardo.

The statue depicts the Turtle leader in his signature blue bandana while wielding dual katanas in a dynamic combat pose. Standing atop a highly detailed cathedral-inspired rooftop base, the collectible features sculpted textures and hand-painted finishes that bring the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life. With Leonardo now joining the lineup, all collectors need is a new Michelangelo 1/10 statue to complete the core team. Until then, this impressive statue is a worthy addition to any TMNT display. Pre-orders are available now on Sideshow for $255, with a March 2027 release date.

Iron Studios Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Unleashed Leonardo

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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