Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Video: Season 2 Date Reveal Tomorrow

The cast of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender released a teaser announcing that the Season 2 release date will be revealed this Tuesday.

Article Summary The cast of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender teases a major Season 2 release date reveal coming Tuesday.

New video teaser hints at more exciting news and surprises for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 fans.

Season 2 introduces new cast members, including Miya Cech as Toph and Chin Han as Long Feng.

Production for Season 3 has wrapped, hinting at the final season’s cast and upcoming release timeline.

We're only three months into 2026, which means that there's still a ton more time for a lot of great shows to premiere or return. For example, Netflix and Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), and Kiawentiio (Katara)-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender. Well, we've got some good news from the cast and crew behind the streaming adaptation to pass along: this Tuesday, March 31st, will bring the Season 2 release date (along with some other cool stuff, we're sure).

Here's the cast teaser that was released earlier today, dropping the news that Tuesday would be a big day for Season 2 news:

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes

Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:

Miya Cech as Toph

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng

Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei

Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei

Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee

Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong

Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder

Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung

Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita

Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li

Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa

Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei

Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen

Here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:

In a social media post from November 2025 that included a look at the cast, it was announced that filming had wrapped on the third and final season. In addition, the post teased that "exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon."

Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.

That's a wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2! The time of Sozin's comet draws near. Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/Esx3ZOOGAq — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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