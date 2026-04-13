Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2: It's Time to Choose Your Fighter

Check out the cool video game-themed teaser for Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, and Kiawentiio-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

Article Summary Netflix drops a video game-themed teaser for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, inviting fans to choose their fighter.

Season 2 premieres June 25, bringing back Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, and Kiawentiio as Aang, Sokka, and Katara.

The gang embarks on a quest to find the Earth King and gain a new ally, the earthbending prodigy Toph.

New cast members join for Season 2, with exciting fresh faces and major characters revealed.

With the second season of Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), and Kiawentiio (Katara)-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender set to hit Netflix screens on June 25th, we're getting a very cool way to get to know some of the season's main players. Earlier today, Netflix released a video game-themed teaser that invites you to "CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER" while offering a "menu" of character options.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for the streaming series' return, followed by an overview of the season and more:

💥 CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER 💥 Season 2 of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER premieres June 25, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/DtG4oqPEPt — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) April 13, 2026 Show Full Tweet

After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but also fruitful – Aang discovers Toph (Miyako), an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes

Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:

Miya Cech as Toph

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng

Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei

Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei

Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee

Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong

Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder

Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung

Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita

Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li

Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa

Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei

Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen

Here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:

In a social media post from November 2025 that included a look at the cast, it was announced that filming had wrapped on the third and final season. In addition, the post teased that "exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon."

Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.

That's a wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2! The time of Sozin's comet draws near. Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/Esx3ZOOGAq — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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