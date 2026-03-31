Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Set for June 25th; BTS Teaser

Hitting Netflix on June 25th, here's a look at Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, and Kiawentiio-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2:

Article Summary Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 hits Netflix June 25 with Aang, Katara, and Sokka’s next adventure.

Netflix teases fans with a new behind-the-scenes video and a release date announcement trailer.

Aang meets earthbender Toph and journeys to Ba Sing Se, preparing for the fight against Fire Lord Ozai.

New cast members join for major Earth Kingdom roles, with Season 3 production and casting updates revealed.

As promised, Netflix announced the return date for Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), and Kiawentiio (Katara)-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2: June 25th. But that was far from all, with the streaming service releasing a date announcement teaser that's also a behind-the-scenes look at how the second season came together.

After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but also fruitful – Aang discovers Toph (Miyako), an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes

Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:

Miya Cech as Toph

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng

Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei

Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei

Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee

Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong

Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder

Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung

Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita

Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li

Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa

Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei

Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen

Here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:

In a social media post from November 2025 that included a look at the cast, it was announced that filming had wrapped on the third and final season. In addition, the post teased that "exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon."

Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.

That's a wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2! The time of Sozin's comet draws near. Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/Esx3ZOOGAq — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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