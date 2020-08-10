Away: Hilary Swank Sci-Fi Drama Launches Official Trailer, Images

With Netflix set to launch Hilary Swank's new sci-fi space exploration drama Away on September 4, the streaming service has released an official trailer as well as preview images from the 10-episode series. Away centers on Swank's Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband Matt (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter Alexis (Talitha Bateman) behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission that will teach the crew about hope, humanity, and how we need one another to achieve the impossible.

Here's your look at the upcoming sci-fi drama Away, landing on Netflix on Friday, September 4:

As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew's journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex.

Ato Essandoh's (Altered Carbon, Blue Bloods) Kwesi is a British-Ghanaian botanist and the mission's only rookie astronaut. Mark Ivanir's (Homeland, Barry) Misha is a veteran Russian cosmonaut and the ship's engineer, while Ray Panthaki's (Gangs of London, Marcella, Colette) Ram is an Indian astronaut and the crew's medic, co-pilot and second-in-command. Vivian Wu's (Cathy Yan's Dead Pigs, Rúyì Zhuàn) Lu is a Chinese taikonaut and the crew's geologist and chemist. Created by Andrew Hinderaker, the series is executive produced by Hinderaker, Swank, showrunner Jessica Goldberg (The Path), Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), Matt Reeves (The Batman), Edward Zwick (Nashville, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Last Samurai), Adam Kassan, and Jeni Mulein.