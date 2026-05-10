Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: BAFTA Television Awards, BAFTA TV Awards

BAFTA Television Awards 2026: Your Viewing Guide to TV's Big Night!

Kicking off at 7 pm BST/2 pm EST, here's our viewing guide for the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises - including when/where to watch.

Article Summary BAFTA Television Awards 2026 starts at 7 pm BST on BBC One and iPlayer, with Greg Davies hosting TV’s big night.

Watch the BAFTA Television Awards red carpet live on BAFTA’s YouTube, hosted by Fleur East and Roman Kemp.

Follow BAFTA Television Awards 2026 across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and X for live updates.

Expect Cat Burns, AURORA, major presenters, special honors for Mary Berry and Martin Lewis, plus top nominees.

Tonight, some of the best and brightest that British and International television has to offer will be honored during tonight's BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. If you've got access in any way, shape, or form (we don't judge) to BBC One and/or BBC iPlayer, and you're a fan of television, this is a night that you don't want to miss (or afternoon, depending on your time zone). Here's a look at what you need to know to take part, including how to follow the event on social media, who's set to present and attend, and a rundown of the nominees, and much more.

How Can I Watch the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on Social Media? Hosted by comedian/actor Greg Davies, the ceremony will be held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, and broadcast on iPlayer and BBC One beginning at 7 pm BST/2 pm EST in the U.S.

Will the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on Social Media Have a Pre-show? Ahead of the ceremony, audiences can tune into Fleur East and Roman Kemp live from the red carpet on BAFTA's YouTube Channel, bringing viewers even closer to the action as the celebrities arrive for the biggest night in television. In fact, the livestream video is waiting for you to check out above.

Can I follow the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on Social Media? Follow @BAFTA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and X to get all of the latest updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. Social posts should use #BAFTATVAwards with @PandOCruises.

What Can I Expect to See During the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises? Along with presenting honors to the year's best in television, the ceremony will also include the following highlights:

A special performance from multi-platinum artist Cat Burns (The Celebrity Traitors) performing "How to be Human."

(The Celebrity Traitors) performing "How to be Human." For the In Memoriam, Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA will also perform "Through the Eyes of a Child" from the BAFTA-nominated Netflix series Adolescence.

The BAFTA Fellowship will be presented to Dame Mary Berry DBE, and Martin Lewis CBE will receive the BAFTA Television Special Award during the ceremony.

Who's Scheduled to Present During the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises? Presenters confirmed to date include (in alphabetical order): Adam Scott, Alan Carr, Alex Hassell, Ania Magliano, Anita Rani, Awkwafina, Bella Maclean, Celia Imrie, Chris McCausland, Dani Dyer, Danny Dyer, Dianne Buswell, Dónal Finn, Ella Bruccoleri, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Hammed Animashaun, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Jack Shep, Jessica Gunning, Judi Love, Kirsty Wark, Lennie James, Lenny Rush, Lox Pratt, Lucy Punch, Marisa Abela, Mel Giedroyc, Nafessa Williams, Nick Frost, Nick Mohammed, Oliver Savell, Paapa Essiedu, Philippa Dunne, Richard Osman, Rick Astley, Roisin Conaty, Rory Kinnear, Sheli McCoy, Sue Perkins, Tinie Tempah, and Winston Sawyers.

Which Nominees Are Expected to Attend the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises? Nominees confirmed to date include (in alphabetical order): Aimee Lou Wood, Alan Carr, Amanda Holden, Ashley Walters, Claudia Winkleman, Christine Tremarco, Ellis Howard, Erin Doherty, Fehinti Balogun, James Nelson-Joyce, Jennifer Saunders, Jim Howick, Jodie Whittaker, Jon Pointing, Joshua McGuire, Katherine Parkinson, Lee Mack, Lenny Rush, Louis Theroux, Lucy Punch, Matt Smith, Mawaan Rizwan, Oliver Savell, Owen Cooper, Philippa Dunne, Rafael Mathé, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Rosie Jones, Seth Rogen, Siân Brooke, Stephen Graham, and Steve Coogan.

Here are the nominees for the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, with the nominations first announced back in March of this year (you can check out the announcement stream above):

ACTOR IN A COMEDY

JIM HOWICK Here We Go – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC One

JON POINTING Big Boys – Roughcut TV / Channel 4

LENNY RUSH Am I Being Unreasonable? – Boffola Pictures / BBC One

MAWAAN RIZWAN Juice – Various Artists Limited / BBC Three

OLIVER SAVELL Changing Ends – Baby Cow Productions / ITV1

STEVE COOGAN How Are You? Its Alan (Partridge) – Baby Cow Productions / BBC One

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

DIANE MORGAN Mandy – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC Two

JENNIFER SAUNDERS Amandaland – Merman Television / BBC One

KATHERINE PARKINSON Here We Go – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC One

LUCY PUNCH Amandaland – Merman Television / BBC One

PHILIPPA DUNNE Amandaland – Merman Television / BBC One

ROSIE JONES Pushers – Merman Television, 2LE Media / Channel 4

CHILDREN'S: NON-SCRIPTED

A REAL BUGS LIFE Production Team – Plimsoll Productions, National Geographic / Disney+

BOOSNOO! Production Team – Visionality Media, Mackinnon and Saunders / Sky Kids

DEADLY 60 SAVING SHARKS Production Team – BBC Studios / CBBC

WORLD.WAR.ME (SKY KIDS INVESTIGATES) Matt Peacock, Marshall Corwin, Nicky Cox – Fresh Start Media / Sky News

CHILDREN'S: SCRIPTED

CRONGTON Production Team – New Pictures / BBC iPlayer

HORRIBLE SCIENCE Production Team – Lion Television / BBC iPlayer

SHAUN THE SHEEP Seamus Malone, Danny Gallagher, Anna Leong Brophy – Aardman / CBBC

THE WONDERFULLY WEIRD WORLD OF GUMBALL Production Team – Hanna Barbera Studios Europe / Cartoon Network

CURRENT AFFAIRS

BREAKING RANKS: INSIDE ISRAEL'S WAR (EXPOSURE) Benjamin Zand, Matan Cohen, Maya Rostowska, Josh Reynolds, Rhiannon Mayor, Mel McCowan – Zandland / ITV1

THE COVID CONTRACTS: FOLLOW THE MONEY Davina Bristow, Jenna Weiler, Will Hecker, Russell Scott, Einav Leshetz Lovatt, Brian Woods – True Vison Productions / ITV1

GAZA: DOCTORS UNDER ATTACK Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Ben De Pear, Mel Quigley, Menna Hijazi, Jaber Badwan – Basement Films / Channel 4

UNDERCOVER IN THE POLICE (PANORAMA) Karen Wightman, Leo Telling, Joe Plomin, Rory Bibb, Adrian Polglase, Gary Beelders – BBC Panorama / BBC One

DAYTIME

THE CHASE Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Caroline Sale, John L Spencer, Mick Thomas – Potato, ITV Studios / ITVV1

LORRAINE Production Team – ITV Studios Daytime / ITV1

RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, John Smith, Anna Blakemore, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell – Remarkable Entertainment / BBC Two

SCAM INTERCEPTORS Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

DRAMA SERIES

A THOUSAND BLOWS Production Team – The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions, Water & Power Productions / Disney+

BLUE LIGHTS Stephen Wright, Louise Gallagher, Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, Jack Casey, Amanda Black – Two Cities Television, Gallagher Films / BBC One

CODE OF SILENCE Catherine Moulton, Diarmuid Goggins, Joe Shrubb, Chanya Button, Benji Walters, Will Truefitt – Mammoth Screen / ITV1

THIS CITY IS OURS Stephen Butchard, Simon Maloney, Saul Dibb, Rebecca Hodgson, Sian McWilliams, Andy Harries – Left Bank Pictures / BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell – So Television / BBC One

LAST ONE LAUGHING Production Team – Initial, Zeppotron / Prime Video

MICHAEL MCINTYRE'S BIG SHOW Production Team – Hungry McBear / BBC One

WOULD I LIE TO YOU Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman, Barbara Wiltshire, Debra Blenkinsop – Zeppotron / BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

AMANDA HOLDEN, ALAN CARR Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job – Voltage TV Productions / BBC One

BOB MORTIMER Last One Laughing – Initial, Zeppotron / Prime Video

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN The Celebrity Traitors – Studio Lambert Scotland / BBC One

LEE MACK The 1% Club – Magnum Media / ITV1

ROB BECKETT, ROMESH RANGANATHAN Rob & Romesh Vs… – CPL Productions / Sky Max

ROMESH RANGANATHAN Romesh: Can't Knock the Hustle – Ranga Bee Productions / Sky Max

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

THE ASSEMBLY Michelle Singer, Stu Richards, Holly Ritchie, Cein McGillicuddy, Linton Davies, Mary Lynch – Rockerdale Studios / ITV1

GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM Liam Humphreys, Dave Sutton, Emma Young, Guy Simmonds, Nicky Hammond – Minnow Films / Channel 4

KNIFE EDGE: CHASING MICHELIN STARS Production Team – Studio Ramsay Global / Apple TV

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD Production Team – Studio Lambert / BBC One

FACTUAL SERIES

BIBAA & NICOLE: MURDER IN THE PARK Production Team – True Vision / Sky Documentaries

EDUCATING YORKSHIRE Production Team – Twofour / Channel 4

SEE NO EVIL Production Team – Passion Pictures / Channel 4

THE UNDERCOVER POLICE SCANDAL: LOVE AND LIES EXPOSED Lucy Wilcox, Charlie Webb, Kelly Nobay, Rebecca North – Raw / ITV1

INTERNATIONAL

THE BEAR Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Cooper Wehde – FX Productions / Disney+

THE DIPLOMAT Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Alex Graves, Keri Russell, Melissa Gelernter, Pam Roberts – Well Red, Let's not turn this into a whole big production / Netflix

PLURIBUS Production Team – Sony Pictures Television / Apple TV

SEVERANCE Production Team – Fifth Season / Apple TV

THE STUDIO Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Pete Hyuck, Frida Perez, James Weaver – Lionsgate Television / Apple TV

THE WHITE LOTUS Mike White, Mark Kamine, David Bernad – HBO, Rip Cord, MC Pictures / Sky Atlantic

LEADING ACTOR

COLIN FIRTH Lockerbie: A Search for Truth – Carnival Films, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios / Sky Atlantic

ELLIS HOWARD What it Feels Like for a Girl – Hera Pictures / BBC Three

JAMES NELSON-JOYCE This City is Ours – Left Bank Pictures / BBC One

MATT SMITH The Death of Bunny Munro – Clerkenwell Films, Sky Studios / Sky Atlantic

STEPHEN GRAHAM Adolescence – Warp Films, Matriarch Productions, Plan B Warp Films, Matriarch Productions, Plan B / Netflix

TARON EGERTON Smoke – truth.media, Crime Story Media, Imperative Entertainment, EDEN Productions, Hans Bubby / Apple TV

LEADING ACTRESS

AIMEE LOU WOOD Film Club – Gaumont / BBC Three

ERIN DOHERTY A Thousand Blows – The Story Collective, Matriarch Productions, Water & Power Productions / Disney+

JODIE WHITTAKER Toxic Town – Broke & Bones / Netflix

NARGES RASHIDI Prisoner 951 – Dancing Ledge Productions / BBC One

SHERIDAN SMITH I Fought The Law – Hera Pictures / ITV1

SIÂN BROOKE Blue Lights – Two Cities Television, Gallagher Films / BBC One

LIMITED DRAMA

ADOLESCENCE Stephen Graham, Jack Thorne, Philip Barantini, Jo Johnson, Mark Herbert, Hannah Walters – Warp Films, Matriarch Productions, Plan B / Netflix

I FOUGHT THE LAW Liza Marshall, Charlotte Webber, Erik Richter Strand, Jamie Crichton, Mark Hedges – Hera Pictures / ITV1

TRESPASSES Amanda Posey, Maria Mulhall, Dawn Shadforth, Ailbhe Keogan – Wildgaze Films / Channel 4

WHAT IT FEELS LIKE FOR A GIRL Liza Marshall, Ron O'Berst, Brian Welsh, Paris Lees, Frances du Pille – Hera Pictures / BBC Three

LIVE EVENT COVERAGE

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY 2025 Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS: FINALE Production Team – Livewire Pictures / BBC One

VE DAY 80: A CELEBRATION TO REMEMBER Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

NEWS COVERAGE

BBC NEWSNIGHT: GROOMING SURVIVORS SPEAK Production Team – BBC Newsnight / BBC Two

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: ISRAEL-IRAN: THE TWELVE DAY WAR Production Team – Channel 4 News / Channel 4

SKY NEWS: GAZA: FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL Production Team – Sky News / Sky News

REALITY

THE CELEBRITY TRAITORS Production Team – Studio Lambert Scotland / BBC One

THE JURY: MURDER TRIAL Production Team – ScreenDog Productions / Channel 4

SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Production Team – Studio Lambert, The Garden / Netflix

VIRGIN ISLAND Rob Davis, Tom Garland, Joe Wildman, Matt Bailey, Sarah Carnie, Mel Walden – Double Act Productions / Channel 4

SCRIPTED COMEDY

AMANDALAND Production Team – Merman Television / BBC One

BIG BOYS Jack Rooke, Bertie Peek, Jim Archer, Ash Atalla, Alex Smith, Tim Sealey – Roughcut TV / Channel 4

HOW ARE YOU? ITS ALAN (PARTRIDGE) Steve Coogan, Rob Gibbons, Neil Gibbons, Joe Fraser, Rupert Majendie, Sarah Monteith – Baby Cow Productions / BBC One

THINGS YOU SHOULD HAVE DONE Lucia Keskin, Jack Clough, Steve Monger, Ash Atalla, Alex Smith – Roughcut TV / BBC Three

SHORT FORM

DONKEY Production Team – Mighty Pebble Pictures, The Story Collective / BBC Three

HUSTLE AND RUN Jonny Madderson, Jono Stevens, Sara Conlon – JustSo / Channel 4

ROCKET FUEL Jordon Scott Kennedy, Leah Henry, Casey Shaw – Fully Focused Productions, Slick Films / BBC iPlayer

ZONERS Production Team – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC Three

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

GRENFELL: UNCOVERED Olaide Sadiq, Samuel R. Santana, Sandy Smith, James Rogan, Emma Scott, James Saville – Rogan Productions / Netflix

LOUIS THEROUX: THE SETTLERS Louis Theroux, Arron Fellows, Joshua Baker, Matan Cohen, Sara Obeidat, Fiona Stourton – Mindhouse / BBC Two

ONE DAY IN SOUTHPORT Dan Reed, Bruce Law, James Parris – Amos Pictures / Channel 4

UNFORGOTTEN: THE BRADFORD CITY FIRE Andy Worboys, George Grafton, Jaimie D'Cruz, Luke A. Flight, Miriam Walsh, Oliver Schofield – acme / BBC Two

SOAP

CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

CORONATION STREET Production Team – ITV Studios / ITVX

EASTENDERS Production Team – BBC Studios / BBC One

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

BELSEN: WHAT THEY FOUND Sam Mendes, Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, David Baddiel, Pippa Harris, Andy Worboys – Lightbox, Neal Street, Imperial War Museum Lightbox, Neal Street, Imperial War Museum / BBC Two

SIMON SCHAMA: THE ROAD TO AUSCHWITZ Hugo Macgregor, Jyoti Mehta, Richard Wilkinson, Venita Singh-Warner, Nicolas Kent, Charlotte Sacher – Oxford Films / BBC Two

SURVIVING BLACK HAWK DOWN Jack Macinnes, Dominic Crossley-Holland, Jamal Osman, Tom Pearson, Sam Hobkinson, Clare Keeley – RSA / Netflix

VIETNAM: THE WAR THAT CHANGED AMERICA Mark Raphael, David Glover, Rob Coldstream, Caroline Marsden, Mike Davey, Sam Bergson – Apple, 72 Films / Apple TV

SPORTS COVERAGE

THE 2025 RYDER CUP Production Team – Sky Sports, European Tour Productions / Sky Sports Main Event

THE FA CUP FINAL Richard Hughes, Sarah Williams, Nicola Kirk, Stephen Lyle, Andrew Clement, Andy Underhill – BBC Sport / BBC One

UEFA WOMEN'S EURO 2025 Production Team – Sunset+Vine Scotland / BBC One

WIMBLEDON 2025 Production Team – BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services / BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTOR

ASHLEY WALTERS Adolescence – Warp Films, Matriarch Productions, Plan B / Netflix

FEHINTI BALOGUN Down Cemetery Road – 60Forty Films / Apple TV

JOSHUA MCGUIRE The Gold – Tannadice Pictures / BBC One

OWEN COOPER Adolescence – Warp Films, Matriarch Productions, Plan B / Netflix

PADDY CONSIDINE MobLand – MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Hardy Son & Baker, Easter Partisan Films, Toff Guy Films / Paramount+

RAFAEL MATHÉ The Death of Bunny Munro – Clerkenwell Films, Sky Studios / Sky Atlantic

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

AIMEE LOU WOOD The White Lotus – HBO, Rip Cord, MC Pictures / Sky Atlantic

CHRISTINE TREMARCO Adolescence – Warp Films, Matriarch Productions, Plan B / Netflix

CHYNA MCQUEEN Get Millie Black – Motive Pictures / Channel 4

EMILIA JONES Task – HBO, wiip, The Low Dweller Productions Inc., Public Record / Sky Atlantic

ERIN DOHERTY Adolescence – Warp Films, Matriarch Productions, Plan B / Netflix

ROSE AYLING-ELLIS Reunion – Warp Films / BBC One

P&O CRUISES MEMORABLE MOMENT AWARD (voted for by the public)

ADOLESCENCE Jamie Snaps at the Psychologist – Warp Films, Matriarch Productions, Plan B / Netflix

BIG BOYS I didn't make it, did I? – Roughcut TV / Channe

BLUE LIGHTS The police are warned of an ambush to plot to silence a key witness – Two Cities Television, Gallagher Films / BBC One

THE CELEBRITY TRAITORS Alan Carr wins The Celebrity Traitors – Studio Lambert Scotland / BBC One

LAST ONE LAUGHING Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade's speed date – Initial, Zeppotron / Prime Video

WHAT IT FEELS LIKE FOR A GIRL Byron leaves for Brighton to start Uni, where she introduces herself as Paris – Hera Pictures / BBC Three

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