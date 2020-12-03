True Beauty: Webtoon Hit Gets Live Action TV Series Adapt on Viki

True Beauty, the popular Webtoon series is getting a live-action South Korean TV series that will be simulcast to the US on Rakuten Viki, a leading streaming service for Asian content. True Beauty, will be exclusively available to U.S. viewers on December 9th. The Webtoon has more than five million followers and the new, live-action, romantic comedy series will join a host of other Webtoon-inspired television series already available on Rakuten Viki, including Extra-Ordinary You, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Her Private Life, and Love Revolution.

True Beauty follows the story of a high schooler named Im Ju Yeong (Moon Ga Young, Find Me in Your Memory), who sees her social standing skyrocket when she masters the art of makeup from YouTube. But will her elite status be short-lived? How long can she keep her real self a secret? And what about that cute boy, Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo, member of popular Korean boy band Astro) who knows her secret? Park Yoo Na (Skycastle, Hotel Del Luna) and Hwang In Yeop (18 Again) also star in this romantic comedy series. Then again, this being a K-Drama, there are only cute boys and girls. They don't cast plain people in K-Dramas.

Sarah Kim, Senior Vice President of Content and Partnerships at Rakuten Viki said, "True Beauty is an exciting addition to our vast library of television shows and movies available on the service not only from Korea but across Asia. With the global appeal of Webtoons, True Beauty will not only resonate with fans of the popular webcomic, but also those who just love a good romantic comedy."

Viewers can also create private Watch Parties for True Beauty to watch together with friends. Private Watch Parties debuted on the service in late October, and public Watch Parties, scheduled programming hosted by Rakuten Viki, rolled out this past summer for anyone in the community to join. Currently, Watch Party features are only available in the United States and will be released to other regions in the future.

So What is Rakuten Viki?

Rakuten Viki has more than 1,400 TV shows and movies from Korea, Japan, mainland China, Taiwan, and Thailand. Its library includes a myriad of popular movies, romantic comedies, K-dramas, and variety shows both current and iconic, with many available the day after they air in their origin country. Fans can find titles such as the critically acclaimed Korean zombie thriller Train to Busan, Chinese romantic comedy Go Go Squid!, popular K-Drama Hotel Del Luna, and hit K-pop survival show I-LAND. Rakuten Viki also houses a number of Korean shows that inspired U.S. TV hits including Good Doctor, which served as the basis for the eponymous series on ABC, and King of Masked Singer, which served as a model for one of the hottest U.S. shows of 2020, The Masked Singer. Rakuten Viki offers free streaming (with advertising and limits on some content) and tiered subscriptions of Standard Pass for $4.99 a month, and Plus Pass for $9.99 a month. More details can be found here. Rakuten Viki is available on desktop browser, via Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV+, Android TV, Chromecast, and on mobile devices.