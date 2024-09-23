Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch, Michael Connelly

Ballard Star Maggie Q Checks In From "Bosch" Universe Series Set

Ballard star Maggie Q checked in on social media from the set, sharing an image with "Bosch" Universe consultant Mitzi Hartert-Roberts.

With Maggie Q's Det. Renée Ballard continuing Michael Connelly's live-action "Bosch-verse" in her own spinoff series, we've widened our focus to include regular updates on how filming Ballard has been going. Previously, Titus Welliver confirmed that his Harry Bosch will appear in the Bosch: Legacy spinoff series. Now, we have a very cool snapshot of life on the set, with Maggie Q and Connelly's professional consultant, Mitzi Hartert-Roberts, grabbing some one-on-one time to talk shop – or lunch?

"👀👀 Just me and my mentor [Mitzi Hartert-Roberts]. Most likely talking about when lunch is…," Maggie Q wrote as the caption to their Instagram posts from the set of filming – here's a look at the original post:

Bosch: Legacy Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

