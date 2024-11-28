Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: based on a true story, peacock

Based on a True Story EP on Crafting Season 2, Writing, Melissa Fumero

Based on a True Story EP Michael Costigan spoke with Bleeding Cool about crafting season two, the cast's chemistry, Melissa Fumero, and more.

One of the advantages of doing an ensemble project such as Peacock's Based on a True Story is you have such a giant sandbox of characters who can be friends, family, or strangers united by a mutual situation. The series follows a realtor, Ava Bartlett (Kaley Cuoco), former tennis star-turned-coach and spouse Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina), and a plumber, Matt Pierce (Tom Bateman), who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime. Season two picks up following the misadventure with Ava's affluent friend Ruby (Priscilla Quintana) and its fallout. Executive producer Michael Costigan spoke to Bleeding Cool about what creator and showrunner Craig Rosenberg wanted to establish in season two, cast, writing, and what new addition Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) brings to the story.

Based on a True Story: EP on How the Plot Thickens in Season Two

Bleeding Cool: What goals did you want to establish for the second season?

The goal was what they did in season one was insane. Season two is "How are they getting away with this?" Hopefully, the audience will have a lot of fun rooting for them and watching them try to get away with it. It's always hard in a season where it's propulsive and what's going to happen. There are these characters you want to know, and what are they going to do.

This season, I love Liana (Liberato) and Tom (Bateman). I want to know what she's going to do. Suddenly, she's going to be finding out and getting more into it as the season progresses, not to mention all the danger and trouble. Also, Tom Bateman, who plays Matt, gets to be unmasked and goes wild in this season. Between that and then watching Chris [Messina], Kaley [Cuoco] and that hilarious chemistry they have together, you might think we've seen it 100 times because we're working on it, and it gets old. Never! They're so funny together.

What is it about Craig Rosenberg's creativity that makes this series work so well?

This is a lot of thanks to Peacock like it was a crazy idea, "What if you did something pretty wild, dangerous, maybe a little wrong, and wanted to get away with it?" I love that without asking itself questions and like, "Would you go along with that?" And the answer is the way [Craig] threaded this complex story and walks that tightrope is, "Yeah, I want to go along with them." One inch this way, I'm going to fall over the cliff, and one inch this way, I might not make it.

That's what I think makes it so original and with characters you love because if you don't love these characters, you're not going to go along that route with them. That's where he's such an original, and in this season, Annie Weisman, who did 'Physical' (for Apple TV), another like high wire act of like a character in Rose Byrne who you can't even believe what she's doing or who she is, and you're so in it with her. That's what gives the season this special sauce.

What can you say about the diverse talent of writers this season, and how do they fit into the paradigm of Craig's vision?

What's always cool about television is you get a room, right? Like in the movie world, it's usually one writer at a time. Here, we have this awesome cross-section of writers from comedy writers, more dramatic writers, and even a procedural writer in the middle of it. They have ideas that keep stretching, going further and further along, "What would they do?"

Once you're down the rabbit hole with Kaley and Chris's characters, where would you go? It stretched further than anyone thought after season one. That's what's going to make it fun for the audience because we didn't start season one. Spoiler alert! With, "All right, here's what happens in seasons two and three is it's original and bold where it's going. There aren't those Easter eggs in one. If you're on the ride, we will ride along with the audience. "Where do we go?" This great group of writers were bold and took us to the next place.

Where does Melissa Fumero fit into this 'Based on a True Story' ensemble with Kaley, Chris, Tom, Priscilla [Quintana], Liana, and Natalia [Dyer]?

You're going to have to watch season two. How can I tell you that? She is… we literally were such crazed fans. She was the best, and we had so much fun with her. [Melissa's] a little bit like Kaley, who played a character for a long time, and then we all watched 'Flight Attendant' and thought, "Wow!" and being here with Melissa. If you loved her from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' waiting to see her in this. People are going to be blown away, and she's a riot. People are going to be pretty surprised and have fun with her being part of the ensemble.

Peacock's Based on a True Story Season 2 is currently available to stream.

