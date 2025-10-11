Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bat-Fam

Bat-Fam Official Trailer: For The Dark Knight, It's a Family Affair

Set to hit Prime Video on Nov. 10th, here's the official trailer for Prime Video and Showrunner/EP Mike Roth's animated series Bat-Fam.

Article Summary Bat-Fam animated series premieres on Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ starting November 10th.

From showrunner Mike Roth, Bat-Fam blends action, comedy, and heartfelt family dynamics in Gotham City.

Focuses on Batman, Alfred, Damian Wayne as Little Batman, and quirky new members of the Wayne family.

Cast and creators unveiled the official trailer at New York Comic Con with laughs and heroics teased.

During the animated series' New York Comic Con earlier today, Prime Video released the official trailer and premiere date for Bat-Fam, the all-new animated series from DC and Warner Bros. Animation. The half-hour action-comedy series follow-up to the holiday film Merry Little Christmas will stream on Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ beginning November 10th. EP/Showrunner Mike Roth and cast members Bobby Moynihan (Man-Bat), London Hughes (Alicia Pennyworth), and Yonas Kibreab (Little Batman/Damian Thomas Wayne) were on hand to talk up the show and roll out the official trailer. In the preview above, viewers are treated to a deep dive into the ordinary lives of the extraordinary Superheroes and all the mayhem they must conquer as a family. With laughter, heroics, and just a dash of drama, Bat-Fam proves that in this family, saving Gotham City is serious business — but family comes first.

Prime Video's Bat-Fam follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne – now having taken on the mantle of "Little Batman" – as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor. Joining the family dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred's free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra's al Ghul, Damian's adoring "Pap Pap" who also happens to be Batman's longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry. Oh! And let's not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigates the fun and frustrations of ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

The voice cast includes Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne/Little Batman, James Cromwell as Alfred Pennyworth, Haley Tju as Claire, London Hughes as Alicia Pennyworth, Michael Benyaer as Ra's al Ghul, and Bobby Moynihan as Man-Bat. In addition, a number of guest stars will be featured, including Reid Scott, Natasha Leggero, Diedrich Bader, and Kevin Michael Richardson. Here's the previously released image gallery for the highly anticipated animated series, followed by a look back at Merry Little Batman:

Executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth and executive producer Jase Ricci developed the series. Sam Register also serves as executive producer.

