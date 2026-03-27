Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Welcomes Jack Mulhern to Season 3 Cast

Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown) has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, cast in the interesting-sounding role of "Phillip."

Article Summary Jack Mulhern joins Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 as Phillip, a New Yorker with a hidden dark side.

Season three is filming as season two airs, with major shifts promised by star Charlie Cox.

Phillip is teased as a key new character who could play a major role as the series develops.

Mulhern is known for roles in Mare of Easttown, The Society, and The Boys in the Boat.

As Daredevil: Born Again season two fires off, filming has already begun for season three. Some, like star Charlie Cox, said it will be a dramatic shift from the previous two seasons, but not much else, given Disney's nature and the project's high profile. What little we do know is that Jack Mulhern will be joining the Dario Scardapane series as a new series regular, according to Nexus Point News, playing the role of "Phillip," which is described as "a smart and scrappy New Yorker who's sweet and lovable with a hidden rageful side." The site also reports that the role could become a major player in the series down the line.

Jack Mulhern: What We Know of Daredevil: Born Again's New Season Three Addition

Mulhern appeared in HBO's crime drama Mare of Easttown, Netflix's dystopian sci-fi series The Society, and Amazon MGM Studios' coming-of-age docudrama The Boys in the Boat. His on-screen debut was originally set to be the Hulu pilot of Locke & Key, which was more horror-oriented, but the streamer passed on it; Netflix then picked up the rights with the same producers for a retooled incarnation. The Gizz was his official on-screen debut, appearing in all 10 episodes. He also appeared in the Hulu hockey comedy Odd Man Rush (2020), the 2022 indie drama Unconformity, Paramount+ horror prequel film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023), the Brainstorm comedy I'll Be Right There (2024), and most recently, Sony Pictures Classics' crime thriller, The only Living Pickpocket in New York opposite John Turturoo and Giancarlo Esposito.

Season two of Daredevil: Born Again sees the fallout from Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin's (Vincent D'Onofrio) declaration of martial law in New York City, with his Anti-Vigilante Task Force on high alert, with our heroes Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Cox) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) forced to lie low and regroup while thinking of ways to resist. The series, which also stars Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Ayelet Zurer, Margarita Levieva, Genneya Walton, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Michael Gandolfini, Hamish Allan-Headley, Clark Johnson, Matthew Lillard, and Krysten Ritter, streams Tuesdays on Disney+.



Congratulations Jack. You are going to be wonderful in the role.

Can't wait to see you on set kiddo! — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 26, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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