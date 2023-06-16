Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Batman, caped crusader, prime video, warner bros discovery

Batman: Caped Crusader "Everything" Bruce Timm Wanted to Do In BTAS

Described as "everything that Bruce Timm wanted to do" in Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Caped Crusader was previewed at Annecy Fest.

Over the past few months, we learned that Amazon's Prime Video was going to be getting into the "Dark Knight" business in some very big ways. First, we have two seasons of Batman: Caped Crusader on the way from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker, and Sam Register. The once-meant-for-Max animated series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho. Following that, the streamer also confirmed the animated film Merry Little Batman and the spinoff series Bat-Family (more on those in a minute). Now, we're getting to learn a little more about "Caped Crusader," courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios & Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe development trio Sammy Perlmutter, Audrey Diehl & Peter Giraldi during today's Annecy International Animation Festival. After screening a sizzle reel offering glimpses of all three projects, Giraldi picked a pretty bold way to describe what separates this from Timm's classic work on a certain other beloved animated series. "It's everything that Bruce Timm wanted to do in the original series [1992's Batman: The Animated Series], but because it ran on a kid's channel, he wasn't able to do it. So this definitely skews older. It's more of his complete vision."

Amazon's "Merry Little Batman" & Bat-Family"

The animated family action comedy holiday film (wow, that's a lot to say) Merry Little Batman finds young Damian Wayne alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, where he must transform into "Little Batman" in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) – with Roth and Register executive producing.

Spinning out of the holiday mayhem will be the animated series Bat-Family, which follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily. Jase Ricci, Mike Roth, and Register will executive produce the series, with Warner Bros. Animation producing.

"'Batman: The Animated Series' helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon & MGM Studios, in a statement when the two additional Batman universe series were announced back in April. "'Batman: Caped Crusader' will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside 'Merry Little Batman' and 'Bat-Family,' we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers."

