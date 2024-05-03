Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: kevin costner, paramount, preview, taylor sheridan, yellowstone

Yellowstone S05: Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan Still Haven't Spoken

Though he says he's open to work with him again, Kevin Costner confirmed that he still hasn't spoken with Taylor Sheridan about Yellowstone.

Will Kevin Costner's John Dutton be a part of Taylor Sheridan & John Linson's Yellowstone when it ends its run this November? Or could we be looking at something tragic hitting Dutton off-screen during the midseason break? As viewers learned back in November 2023, the second half of Season 5 is set to hit screens later this year – nearly two years after the first half of the season wrapped (a result of internal & external issues) – and it's still not clear what role -if any – Costner will physically play during the season. Behind-the-scenes issues resulted in a major divide between Costner and Sheridan, leaving many to wonder if the series will move forward with Dutton more as a symbol throughout the remaining chapters. Earlier this month, Costner shared that he would like to return to finish the story if "I feel really comfortable with [it]" and teased that he has an idea in mind of how he would like Dutton's story to end. Well, we wish we had a better update to pass along…

"No, we haven't [talked]," Costner shared with EW during an interview in support of his film Horizon: An American Saga. But Costner sounds like he's open to working with Sheridan again – even if it's not as John Dutton. "He's [Sheridan] doing special work in a lot of different ways. He's very prolific about the things he does, and if he sees me in something that he wants to do, I'll look at it just the way I did 'Yellowstone,' and maybe we will end up doing something together," Costner added. "He likes a lot of the things that I like, and the idea of us working together is not out of the question for me. The subjects he chooses are very interesting to me. I like a lot of that stuff. Yellowstone stands as something that could continue. But that is a Taylor question. But other things that he's doing I think are really, really good. He likes the same subjects that I do."

"Within five years, we grew 'Yellowstone' from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and we're just getting started," shared Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, back in November when the news of the franchise's new expansions was first announced. "On the heels of '1883' and '1923's' success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

It's expected that 1944 will continue to tell the history of the Duttons during that particular time period, while 2024 is assumed to be more of a spinoff than a sequel to the original series – with a new cast & location (but with crossover potential), and possibly with Matthew McConaughey as the lead. Co-created by Sheridan and Linson, Yellowstone is executive-produced by John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Christina Voros (with both the original and new sequel series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios).

