Realm Of Ink Confirmed For Early Access In Mid-May

663 Games have confirmed that Realm of Ink will be released on Steam in Early Access, with the release happening in a few weeks.

Indie game developers Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio, along with publisher 663 Games, confirmed that Realm Of Ink will be out in Early Access in a few weeks. The team revealed the game would drop on May 17, as players will get a limited version of the artistic action rogue-lite while they continue to work on it. Along with the news came a new video showing off one of the boss fights, which you can check out here.

Realm Of Ink

During the hunt for a cunning Fox demon, the heroine and expert swordsperson, Red, discovers that she is a fictional character within the short story collection called Realm of Ink. Only by unlocking the dark secrets of the Book Spirit will Red discover the truth of her existence and defy her fate. The story unfolds in a virtual realm called the Realm of Ink, where inhabitants unknowingly exist as mere fabrications within a fictional world. Controlled by the mysterious Book Spirit, they obediently follow predetermined fates, oblivious to their cyclical lives.

You will initially play as the swordsperson Red before progressively unlocking other characters. With the help of the ancient Scriptbound Fox and the immortal power of the mysterious Fox Blood, you will defeat four Bosses to reclaim your own destiny. During the journey, the long-lost Ink Gems are rediscovered, and the truth of the Book Spirit is gradually revealed. Soon, Red and others discover that they are just fictional characters in Realm of Ink. Everything seems to be destined: the old world will collapse while a new world is forming, and the awakened spirits will reshape their true selves amidst countless cycles of destruction. From the verdant Buddhist forests, the frigid enchanted Monkey Kingdom, and the gentle yet terrifying waterland to the ancient and reverent ruins of Mausoleum, each of the four themed stages is distinctive. But beware, behind the beautiful scenery, there are numerous lurking demons and hidden perils. What secrets lie in the pasts of the three protagonists and several dozen NPCs? Embrace the challenges and uncover the truths!

