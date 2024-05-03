Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", la la land, ryan gosling, The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling Says He Would Redo La La Land If He Could

The Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling said he would redo La La Land if given a chance due to one small decision he made during a pivotal scene.

Everyone has that moment when you're lying in bed, trying to sleep, and for some reason, you flashback to that one moment in your life where you might have said something awkward or you did something embarrassing. Now you're reliving that moment, and you can't sleep. Actors have these moments as well, but unfortunately for them, these little moments can live on in pictures or moments in films. We might not even know they exist, but that actor does, and it might haunt them. For Ryan Gosling, one of those moments just happened to be the moment used for nearly every piece of marketing for the film. While doing press for The Fall Guy, Gosling was interviewing with the Wall Street Journal series The One (via The Wrap), and when asked if he could redo a project, he chose La La Land for a very small reason.

"Maybe 'La La Land.' There's a moment that haunts me where we're dancing; Emma and I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie. But I thought … we were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand like that," Gosling said.

Gosling explained, "Even though everyone told me it wasn't cool, I was sure that it was cooler than that. Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would have been cooler than this? That. It just killed the energy that way. It was sort of like, all leading to what? Just like, a lazy — I call it 'La La hand.'" How many people noticed that arm? Not as many people as Gosling might have thought, but now, when we look at the La La Land poster, we will look straight at that arm. Gosling can't unsee it, so he's making all of us live with that. Thanks, Ryan.

