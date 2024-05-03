Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: chris hemsworth, furiosa: a mad max saga, george miller

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Chris Hemsworth On Breaking Superhero Rules

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris Hemsworth wanted to take on a role that would help him throw all the superhero rules out the window.

It's always fun to see actors take on roles utterly different from anything they have done before, even more so when it's an actor who has become synonymous with a specific type of role. We are getting a great example of an actor taking on something completely different with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga later this month and the villainous role played by Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth is mainly known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's also done a few other action films like Extraction for Netflix but it's something like this where we're going to see those acting muscles really stretch. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth explained that it was about a departure from being a superhero. However, he also realized that his character in Furiosa has something in common with his role in the Marvel Universe.

"Yeah, it was a real departure, and it was nice…" Hemsworth explained, "I was about to say it was nice not to wear a cape, but…I did have a cape in this film. And it's red — or it becomes red eventually, as well. The absurdity of that. … It's not intentional to be a comparison of Thor, but I found a wonderful departure to it. To play the villain, transform, and inhabit a completely different physicality was a lot of fun. I loved it. And it was the real attraction."

One could argue that there are many reasons for wanting to join the world of Mad Max and work with George Miller, but Hemsworth had a different approach and reason. He specifically said one of the things that drew him to the role was the ability "to dirty it up and to be messy and ugly and violent and chaotic, rather than being in the somewhat predictable box of the hero in a superhero space." For all that, we might love superhero movies and superhero movies under Disney specifically; there are many lines you need to color in. Furiosa allowed Hemsworth to break those rules he's been forced to endure for so many years.

Hemsworth described it as "There's a whole lot of rules that you have to stick to [with superhero films]. With this, I could throw that out the window, which was nice." As the first generation of Marvel superheroes continues to move on the franchise, the actors who got their big breaks as superheroes will continue to seek out these new and different roles that test the limits of what they can achieve as artists. We have seen it with Dave Bautista and the roles he has taken in Dune and Knock at the Cabin, and we'll be seeing it from Hemsworth with this film and hopefully many more to come.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

